Video footage of Raider Charles Snowden’s DUI released

Snowden, whom officers called “too drunk to stand,” thought he was in Florida when he was arrested for impaired driving last month, according to police body camera videos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raider Charles Snowden, whom officers called “too drunk to stand,” thought he was in Florida when he was arrested for impaired driving last month, according to police body camera videos.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Records Unit on Wednesday posted three YouTube videos depicting the morning officers said they found Snowden passed out behind the wheel with his vehicle still running and halfway suspended off a four-foot retaining wall.

Police responded to 6408 S. Rainbow Blvd. at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 after a complaint about a suspicious vehicle, according to the report. Snowden was arrested at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 10. He was charged with driving under the influence, according to court records.

One of the videos released by Metro showed an officer knocking on the driver’s side window of Snowden’s car for more than three minutes to wake him up. When he finally exited the vehicle and was arrested, the same officer asked him if he knew what state he was in.

“Florida,” said Snowden, who wore a black Santa hat emblazoned with the Raiders team logo, a white button-up, and dress pants, before he leaned face forward, on the hood of a police car.

Afterward, Snowden repeatedly asked officers if he could “go home,” video footage showed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

