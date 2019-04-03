Wisconsin man died in Las Vegas jail while being restrained — VIDEO

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank gives details of an in-custody death at Clark County Detention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank addresses the media about an in-custody death that occurred at Clark County Detention Center on March 31 at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 36-year-old man died Sunday night after Las Vegas corrections officers tried restraining him at the county jail.

Four Metropolitan Police Department officers put Nicholas A. Farah into a restraint chair and placed his head between his knees for about 75 seconds while they exchanged his handcuffs Sunday night at the jail entrance, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank told news media Wednesday.

When the corrections officers finished replacing the arresting officer’s cuffs with Clark County Detention Center handcuffs, Farah was returned to the upright position in the chair when a medical staffer noticed he wasn’t moving, he said.

Farah, 36, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died at University Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday.

Had he survived, he would’ve faced charges of trespassing, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Police had been called about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a La Quinta hotel at 4975 S. Valley View Blvd., near West Tropicana Avenue, because hotel management had asked Farah to be removed from the property, Hank said. Farah was acting strangely, Hank said, repeatedly calling cabs and then refusing service when they arrived.

Farah refused to leave on his own, and he was arrested for trespassing. He became “agitated” while police tried putting him into a patrol car to bring him to jail, Hank said.

Officers requested a “code 5,” requiring jail staff to meet officers at an entrance to help bring an uncooperative prisoner into the facility. Once inside the entrance to the jail’s sally port, police tried to pat Farah down.

“He once again become combative and uncooperative,” Hank said, adding that corrections officers sat him in a restraint chair as a result.

Metro placed Farah’s head between his knees and held his arms behind his back while the officers secured him in the chair and put on the new pair of cuffs.

When the medical staffer noticed Farah wasn’t wasn’t breathing, he was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four corrections officers — Sgts. Samuel Mendoza and Richard Newman and officers Aaron Mosley and Jeremy Stewart — have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate.

