Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again

A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing luxury watches from men she met on the Las Vegas Strip has been arrested again in another theft of a high-end timepiece.

Windy Jones (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing luxury watches from men she met on the Las Vegas Strip has been arrested again in another theft of a high-end timepiece.

Windy Jones, 23, was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Wednesday. Her latest arrest stems from a man’s contention that Jones stole his Rolex watch, worth $45,000, during a night of drinking on March 31.

An arrest report for Jones said the man met a woman named “Sarah” at a cafe inside the Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at 2:30 a.m. The woman said she wanted to have a drink, so they had cocktails, then took a cab to a hookah lounge on South Paradise Road where they drank more cocktails.

“From there (he) stated he could not remember much from that point forward,” police said. “He then remembers waking up at the Venetian hotel valet area where security was able to assist him and called medical to assist and transport to an unknown hospital.”

The man eventually realized his watch was gone. He told police that the woman was insistent on drinking alcohol that night. He suspects she spiked his drink when he went to use the restroom.

Police said they identified Jones as a suspect using security footage from the Wynn. She was observed on camera with a purse that police said she was in possession of at the time of her arrest. She also was identified because she has unique tattoos, police said.

This is the third luxury watch theft of which Jones has been accused. In February and March two men reported to police the thefts of watches from their hotel rooms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in separate incidents. One watch was valued at $45,000. The second was valued at $37,000.

In the first case, police were called on Feb. 21 by Cosmopolitan security to the hotel for a man reporting he was “the victim of a grand larceny and possibly being drugged,” police wrote in an arrest report for Jones.

The man told police he met a woman named “Rosa” inside the Cosmopolitan near the Vesper bar at the property. He then went to his room with the woman, and they drank margaritas.

The man said “he does not remember much of the night due to falling asleep shortly after finishing his margarita,” police said. The man also told police “Rosa may have drugged him.”

He awoke the next morning to find $1,500 in cash missing from his wallet. His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $37,000 also was gone.

In the second case, a man told police that on March 24 he met a woman on the Cosmopolitan casino floor. He invited her to his room and ordered room service. He awoke the next day to find his Rolex Daytona watch worth $45,000 and iPhone 12 missing. He also told police he may have been drugged.

Jones was arrested in the first two cases by Las Vegas police on April 4. She declined to talk to investigators and asked for a lawyer. In each of the three cases she now faces a single count of felony grand larceny.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.