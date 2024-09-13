92°F
Woman dies after falling out of a car onto the road

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 12, 2024 - 7:00 pm
September 12, 2024 - 7:00 pm
 

A woman died Tuesday after a falling out of a vehicle and onto the road in Spring Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a business’ surveillance video captured a 2013 Ford Fusion traveling south on Polaris Avenue toward Highland Drive when the car pulled over to the curb, stopped the car and a 38-year-old woman fell out of the vehicle onto the road.

The Ford continued south and left the scene. Police later found the unoccupied vehicle in the northwest area of the valley.

The injured woman was discovered by another motorist, and medical personnel arrived to take the woman to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition. Police said she died from her injuries shortly after arriving.

A Clark County coroner’s office investigation found that the woman’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

