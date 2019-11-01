Woman who drove RV into North Las Vegas casino says it was an accident

A woman accused of driving a recreational vehicle through the entry of the Cannery claimed the crash was an accident during a rambling jailhouse interview Friday.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, expressed sympathy for the 66-year-old employee of the North Las Vegas casino who was critically injured Oct. 25 when the RV she was driving struck him.

Stitt acknowledged she was driving the RV that struck the man but claimed “my steering wheel froze up on me.”

“When I went through the Cannery, that was a mistake,” Stitt said. “I didn’t mean to run that guy over. It was just a mistake.”

Stitt is charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon. Authorities said she drove her RV into the Cannery because she believed the casino owed her money. She’d been trespassed from the casino prior to the crash.

During an interview at the Clark County Detention Center, she detailed her belief in a complex conspiracy theory that the federal government, through the Securities and Exchange Commission, is manipulating gaming reward cards and tickets to steal money from gamblers. She claimed the SEC stole her identity, used her identity to steal money, then put her in prison to cover it up.

She said the SEC, the Freemasons and “the people who control the currency” used her as “a portal, or a medium.”

She also claimed that the terrorist group ISIS and North Las Vegas police were after her at one point.

She expressed frustration that no one would listen to her but said this frustration was unrelated to the crash. She said before the crash she was driving in the area and believed “someone was trying to hurt me.” She went back to the casino because she believed police were there.

“At the time of the accident, it was just an accident,” Stitt said. “I was just driving, and my steering wheel just froze up on me. My steering wheel froze. That was an accident. I didn’t mean to run that person over. I feel totally remorseful about that.”

