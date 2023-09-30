Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS

The long-awaited opening of the Sphere took place Friday night with U2 christening the one-of-a-kind venue.

Excited fans wait outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A jellyfish graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eyeballs graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A whale floats across the screen during the opening night of the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joe and Maria Monek traveled from Vancouver, Washington to watch the inaugural performance at the Sphere featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cheryl and Jeff Labounty admire the outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Varied colors of red graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jörg Uetzmann, from right, Oliver Borges, and Harry Niepelt, flew in from Germany to watch the inaugural performance at the Sphere featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child in a space helmet graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joe and Maria Monek traveled from Vancouver, Washington to watch the inaugural performance at the Sphere featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Varied colors graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An eyeball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The long-awaited opening of the Sphere took place Friday night just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Thousands converged upon the one-of-a-kind entertainment venue as U2 the christened the arena with the first night of “Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”

The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined tennis champion Andre Agassi (a Las Vegas native) and other stars from the entertainment and sports industries on the red carpet for the Sphere’s opening night.

