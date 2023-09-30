Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
The long-awaited opening of the Sphere took place Friday night with U2 christening the one-of-a-kind venue.
The long-awaited opening of the Sphere took place Friday night just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Thousands converged upon the one-of-a-kind entertainment venue as U2 the christened the arena with the first night of “Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”
The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined tennis champion Andre Agassi (a Las Vegas native) and other stars from the entertainment and sports industries on the red carpet for the Sphere’s opening night.
