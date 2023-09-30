77°F
Entertainment

Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 10:39 pm
 
Excited fans wait outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 ...
Excited fans wait outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a ...
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a U2 concert on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A jellyfish graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sep ...
A jellyfish graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Eyeballs graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. ...
Eyeballs graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A whale floats across the screen during the opening night of the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 20 ...
A whale floats across the screen during the opening night of the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Joe and Maria Monek traveled from Vancouver, Washington to watch the inaugural performance at t ...
Joe and Maria Monek traveled from Vancouver, Washington to watch the inaugural performance at the Sphere featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a ...
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a U2 concert on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheryl and Jeff Labounty admire the outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural perform ...
Cheryl and Jeff Labounty admire the outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Varied colors of red graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Fr ...
Varied colors of red graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a ...
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a U2 concert on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert o ...
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jörg Uetzmann, from right, Oliver Borges, and Harry Niepelt, flew in from Germany to watch ...
Jörg Uetzmann, from right, Oliver Borges, and Harry Niepelt, flew in from Germany to watch the inaugural performance at the Sphere featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a ...
A graphic for the U2 UV Achtung Baby is displayed during the opening night of the Sphere with a U2 concert on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A child in a space helmet graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on sta ...
A child in a space helmet graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert o ...
A metallic ball with character graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Varied colors graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, S ...
Varied colors graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An eyeball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept ...
An eyeball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The long-awaited opening of the Sphere took place Friday night just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Thousands converged upon the one-of-a-kind entertainment venue as U2 the christened the arena with the first night of “Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”

The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined tennis champion Andre Agassi (a Las Vegas native) and other stars from the entertainment and sports industries on the red carpet for the Sphere’s opening night.

Check out the scene in the photo gallery above.

