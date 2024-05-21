Adult swim: Waterpark to host ‘After Hours’ event for guests 21+

If you’ve ever wanted to visit a child-free waterpark, this Friday is your chance.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is hosting a special “After Hours” event for adults 21 and older on Friday, May 24, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is hosting a special “After Hours” event for adults 21 and older on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Guests can enjoy all of the park’s features, including water slides, and an assortment of specialty drinks for sale, the company said in a news release.

Tickets are $34.99 a person, and can be purchased online at cowabungavegas.com or at the ticket window. Guests must have a government-issued ID to enter. The event is free for 2024 season pass holders over 21.

Cowabunga Bay and Summerlin’s Cowabunga Canyon are also hosting its annual Great Grades Days this week which gives students with three or more ‘A’ grades free entry to the park.

For more information about Cowabunga Bay, visit cowabungavegas.com/bay.