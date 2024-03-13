All aboard! The Bunny Express is back in Boulder City

Families can enjoy a 40-minute train ride with sing-a-longs, photo opportunities and a barbecue meal at Springtime Station.

Families can enjoy the Bunny Express Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through March 30 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City. (Nevada State Railroad Museum)

Easter is just around the corner, and the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City is celebrating with the return of the Bunny Express.

Families can enjoy a 40-minute train ride with sing-a-longs and photo opportunities. A barbecue meal at Springtime Station after the ride is included.

Tickets for open cars are $25 for children and $30 for adults, with enclosed car tickets $30 for children and $35 for adults. Guests can also upgrade to first-class seats for an additional $15, which includes priority and enclosed seating and a gift bag.

Ticket sales go toward the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway, which supports the museum’s preservation and education goals, the museum said in a news release.

The Bunny Express will be running Friday, Saturday and Sunday through March 30. Train rides are scheduled at 6 p.m. Fridays and at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information about the Nevada State Railroad Museum, visit boulderrailroadmuseum.org.