Axe-throwing to join experiential lineup at Area15 in Las Vegas

Dueling Axes to open at Area15. (Mode Architects)

When Area15 opens in Las Vegas early next year, it will be the home to an immersive art installation, virtual reality experience, arcade gaming, and just announced Wednesday, an axe-throwing venue.

Columbus, Ohio-based Dueling Axes is the newest tenant to sign on with the experiential commerce center in Las Vegas.

Similar to darts, axe-throwing allows players to toss axes at targets.

The 6,300-square-foot arena will offer 18 throwing lanes accommodating up to six guests each, four lanes for VIP use and a private party room.

The lounge at Dueling Axes will include a wine and beer bar and guests will be welcome to bring in food from Area15 eateries.

The 200,000-square-foot Area15, going up near Interstate 15 and Desert Inn Road, is slated to open in spring 2020 and will include a fantastical and DIY-style interactive art space by Meow Wolf, VR experience by Nomadic, the Emporium arcade bar and the otherworldly Oddwood bar.

