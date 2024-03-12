Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Teas and Tulips’ display — PHOTOS

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its latest flower display for the spring season.

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens "Teas and Tulips" display. (Courtesy MGM Resorts International)

Dubbed “Teas and Tulips,” the resort says visitors are invited to “immerse themselves in the whimsical world of tea parties with its captivating spring display.”

As part of the new display, designers say the Bellagio Conservatory has transformed into a dream-like garden tea fête, celebrating the season’s arrival with an explosion of vibrant floral arrangements and a symphony of colors.”

The “Teas and Tulips” display will be available to the public through May 18.

“Our spring display is a harmonious blend of immersive set design, botanically enhanced decor and natural elements, brought together to create a magnificent tea party that weaves a story of springtime themes,” said designer Ed Libby. “We welcome guests to explore this enchanting world at the heart of Bellagio, offering them not just a fantastic experience and photo moment, but a heartfelt embrace of the season’s promise.”

Each bed, according to the release, celebrates various varieties:

West Bed – Rose Hip Tea

North Bed – Chamomile Tea

East Bed – Ginger Peach Tea

South Bed – Lavender Tea

“Tea and Tulips” 2024 Spring Display by the Numbers

35,000: Yellow mimosa and orchid blooms on the mimosa tree

12,000: Potted plants and flowers across the display

2,000: Fresh cut carnations make up the pansy flower under the hummingbird

100: People working 24 hours a day for six days to bring the display to life

30-Feet: Height of hot air balloon

4: Delicious teas used as inspiration for the beds

3: Honeybees hard at work

2: Colorful hummingbirds fluttering in the South Bed

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.