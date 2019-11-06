Golden Knights watch party among downtown Las Vegas things to do

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) checks Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Knights vs. Capitals on outdoor screens

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host an official watch party for the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals game on Saturday. Admission is free for the all-ages event, although beverage minimums apply for those who want a reserved table. The doors open at 3 p.m., and the puck drops at 4. For reservation, email info@dlvec.com or text VGK to 1-702-718-7483. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

New cookbook club sets Friday meeting

The new Please Send Noodles cookbook club will hold its first meeting from 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Writer’s Block. Every month, the club will introduce a book, have authors and chefs pop in for demos and talks, and troubleshoot recipes in an ongoing Facebook group, then come back together for food and discussion. For the first meeting, host Kim Foster will make pho from Andrea Nguyen’s “The Pho Cookbook,” while the group discusses “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” by Samin Nosrat. Copies of the books are available at the store. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Evening of salsa dancing at Artifice

The first Thursday of the month falls this week, which means Salsa Hub returns to Artifice Bar. The evening starts with a salsa class from 8-9 p.m., followed by two hours of live salsa music, including a set by El Ingeniero de la Salsa, Larry Sanchez, from 9-10 p.m. The party continues until 2 a.m. with a live DJ closing out the night. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Moreno at Myron’s on Monday night

Frankie Moreno returns for a performance at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Monday evening. A multi-instrumentalist and longtime Las Vegas headliner, Moreno will take the stage in the intimate showroom at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32. 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Forum on Canada’s role in Prohibition

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host “Booze and the Border: Canada’s Key Role in Prohibition” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gord Steinke, author of “Mobsters and Rumrunners of Canada,” will explain how Canada’s underground booze operations flourished through partnerships with the likes of Chicago mob boss Al Capone and Detroit’s Purple Gang during Prohibition. The presentation in the museum’s Historic Courtroom will be followed by a book signing. The program is free with museum admission or for members. Reserve a spot at tickets.themobmuseum.org.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Email amancini@reviewjournal.com.