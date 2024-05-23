77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Arts & Culture

New experiential attraction coming to Area15

Superplastic’s first-ever experiential attraction is under construction at AREA15. (Superplastic)
Superplastic’s first-ever experiential attraction is under construction at AREA15. (Superplastic)
More Stories
Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder, an immersive experience inspired by the Hasbro toy, opens at Illu ...
Illuminarium to open toy-themed experience
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Do ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
‘Viva Las Vegas’: Sin City still dancing to Elvis tune after 60 years
The Rainbow Rascals dance with festival attendees during the second day of the Electric Daisy C ...
Best in fest: Takeaways from a wild EDC 2024 in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 9:33 am
 

A new experiential space is slated to open later this year at Area15 in Las Vegas.

Superplastic, an intellectual property company that creates animated characters used in music, fashion, art, toys and more, is partnering with the entertainment district near the Strip to create its own space that will bring its creations to life, according to a Thursday announcement.

“We welcome the addition of Superplastic to our growing collection of top-tier, globally recognized brands who have selected Area15 as the location for their first-ever experiential, brick-and-mortar attractions,” said Area15 CEO Winston Fisher in a statement. “Soon, our millions of visitors will have the thrill of interacting with Superplastic’s digital character universe in real life and in completely new and engaging ways.”

Superplastic will create an “all new type of experience, blending its signature brand of mischief and tomfoolery with art, hype culture and fashion,” the announcement said.

The attraction will join such experiences as Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Five Iron Golf, Dueling Axes and more at Area15.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Do ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Punk Rock Bowling, the Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Fever, and Jason Derulo launches his residency this week in Las Vegas.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Indie rockers Phoenix, comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser, and Bellagio’s new photography exhibit top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $10M pool deck ahead of summer season
recommend 2
Southwest to launch flights from Vegas to upstate New York
recommend 3
Guess who is slinging his way into Las Vegas this fall?
recommend 4
Chinese toy company brings 1st Nevada store to Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways
recommend 6
Las Vegas outlet mall plans refresh, new retailers