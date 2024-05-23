New experiential attraction coming to Area15

Another company is partnering with the entertainment district near the Strip to create its own space that will bring its creations to life.

A new experiential space is slated to open later this year at Area15 in Las Vegas.

Superplastic, an intellectual property company that creates animated characters used in music, fashion, art, toys and more, is partnering with the entertainment district near the Strip to create its own space that will bring its creations to life, according to a Thursday announcement.

“We welcome the addition of Superplastic to our growing collection of top-tier, globally recognized brands who have selected Area15 as the location for their first-ever experiential, brick-and-mortar attractions,” said Area15 CEO Winston Fisher in a statement. “Soon, our millions of visitors will have the thrill of interacting with Superplastic’s digital character universe in real life and in completely new and engaging ways.”

Superplastic will create an “all new type of experience, blending its signature brand of mischief and tomfoolery with art, hype culture and fashion,” the announcement said.

The attraction will join such experiences as Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Five Iron Golf, Dueling Axes and more at Area15.