Rockabilly festival thunders into Las Vegas — PHOTOS

A vendor during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees take photos outside of The Orleans hotel-casino during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A performer with Morry Sochat & The Special 20s during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance in the Mardi Gras Ballroom during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees make their way to the pool area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees look through vintage clothing during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An attendee looks through vintage clothing during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through vendors during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through vendors during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees browse through clothing options at Atomic Swag during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee browses through vendors during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees head towards the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax in the pool area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax in the pool area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax in the pool area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Showmen perform by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the car show area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out in the car show area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out in the car show area during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees outside of The Orleans hotel-casino during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee takes a break during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Charles Phoenix performs during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees bowl during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees bowl during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eden Grace, third from left, with wife Margaret, both of Oakland, Calif., dance during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jittery Jack and Miss Amy Griffin perform during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

​Lakshmi Ramirez, in red, takes a photo of wife Angela, both of the Philippines, during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Classic cars arrive for the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jaye Ferrone, left, of Baltimore, and "Rockin'" Rick Torres of northern California talk during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out as vehicles get set up ahead of the car show during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Christian and Petra of Germany dance during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A performer plays an upright bass during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees get a look at classic cars during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by a car during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Angela Ramirez of the Philippines poses for a photo taken by her husband Lakshmi, not pictured,​ during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hold onto their hats as high winds blow during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jittery Jack performs during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out as vehicles get set up ahead of the car show during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miss Amy Griffin performs during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the largest rockabilly festival and Las Vegas’ longest running music festival, kicked off its 20th year Thursday. Over the course of the weekend, about 20,000 rockabilly enthusiasts are expected to attend the four-day celebration at The Orleans, which includes the car show, a collection of over 800 pre-1964 classic cars.

Rockabilly culture began with the music — a genre dating back to the early 1950s that draws on country, rhythm and blues, Western swing and bluegrass influences. The genre is often considered the earliest form of rock ‘n’ roll. From there, though, it grew to be a lifestyle for many, defined by the dance and fashion that accompanied the music.

The festival pays tribute to each of the features that have come to represent rockabilly, with dance classes, burlesque shows, a tiki pool party and more throughout the weekend.