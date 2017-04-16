Rockabilly festival thunders into Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the largest rockabilly festival and Las Vegas’ longest running music festival, kicked off its 20th year Thursday. Over the course of the weekend, about 20,000 rockabilly enthusiasts are expected to attend the four-day celebration at The Orleans, which includes the car show, a collection of over 800 pre-1964 classic cars.
Rockabilly culture began with the music — a genre dating back to the early 1950s that draws on country, rhythm and blues, Western swing and bluegrass influences. The genre is often considered the earliest form of rock ‘n’ roll. From there, though, it grew to be a lifestyle for many, defined by the dance and fashion that accompanied the music.
The festival pays tribute to each of the features that have come to represent rockabilly, with dance classes, burlesque shows, a tiki pool party and more throughout the weekend.