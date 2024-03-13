St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas: Festivals, parades and beer

From parades to concerts, beer festivals to pub crawls, the Las Vegas Valley is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with performances and events through Sunday.

Las Vegas is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day through Sunday with plenty of music, food, drinks and fun.

Here is a list of some events taking place around the valley.

Celtic Feis

The New York-New York celebration at the Brooklyn Bridge and Nine Fine Irishmen has a parade, live music, food and more, 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the main valet entrance and travels through the property and to the Brooklyn Bridge. Live entertainment will run until midnight on the Bridge. The parade is free and open to the public. Tickets to the party for ages 21 and older start at $20. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s annual head-shaving event will be at the Brooklyn Bridge 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. newyorknewyork.com/entertainment

Flogging Molly’s Shamrock Rebellion

The beer and music festival is set for noon-10 p.m. Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. The festival features performances by Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Face to Face and more. The craft beer sampling from local and regional breweries is noon-3 p.m. Food vendors and trucks will be available. General admission tier tickets start at $69. VIP tickets start at $149. dlvec.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

The Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin presents its 56th annual parade and festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson. The three-day event features entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, and a car show is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. A St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraising event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. Celtic headliners include the Young Dubliners at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chloe Agnew at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Reverie Road at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Some activities require tickets or wristbands. cityofhenderson.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Firefighter Challenge Games

The annual event presented by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada begins with a parade at noon Sunday on Fremont Street and Main Street. The Challenge Games start at 1 p.m. at Hogs & Heifers Saloon, 201 N. Third St. No cover. hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

St. Patrick’s Day at the Plaza

The party under the dome features drink specials, a DJ and entertainment at Carousel Bar, 4-8 p.m. Sunday. plazahotelcasino.com

PaddyFest 2024

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place kicked off its PaddyFest 2024 on Tuesday and offers free live entertainment, food favorites and more through Sunday. Entertainment begins at 8 p.m. through Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday and noon to close Sunday. rira.com/las-vegas

St. Patrick’s Day ShamRock Bash

From Thursday to Sunday, the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas hosts a four-day celebration with nonstop entertainment from 22 bands on three stages. Bands performing include the Aracana Kings, the Black Donnelly’s, Craic in the Stone and more. Admission is free. vegasexperience.com

St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl

Area15’s Down the Rabbit Hole pub crawl lets guest select their choice of brew (import, domestic, draft or bottle) from participating pubs and bars 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets start at $40. area15.com

Sham-Rock the Park

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a St. Patrick’s Day beer walk featuring bottomless beverage options, live music by Mojo Juju and giveaways 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Early bird tickets start at $40. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. downtowncontainerpark.com

O’Sheas Pub

Located at the Linq Promenade, O’Sheas offers drink specials, beer pong, table games and more. caesars.com/linq

New Vista’s Brews Best Craft Beer Festival

Proceeds from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration will benefit members of New Vista, a nonprofit organization. Featuring more than 100 samples of brews from local and national breweries, entertainment, food trucks, games, activities and more, 2-6 p.m. Saturday at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Tickets are $50-$60; VIP admission is $60-$70 and includes early entry at 1 p.m. and extra libations. brewsbest.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parties

PT’s Taverns’ Sean Patrick’s locations at 11930 Southern Highlands Parkway and 3290 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas are hosting outdoor St. Patrick’s celebrations starting at noon Sunday and featuring drink trucks, a live Irish band and discounts on select drinks, including Coors Light pints for $5, shots of Jack Daniels for $6, Jameson shots for $7 and pints of Guinness priced at $9. Sean Patrick’s locations at 6788 N. Fifth St. in North Las Vegas and 8255 W. Flamingo Road will also feature food and drink specials. ptstaverns.com

The Strat

The Strat’s 1,149-foot tower will be lit green for St. Patrick’s Day. The hotel-casino’s bars and restaurants are offering Irish fare, festive drinks and more through Sunday. thestrat.com

Miracle Mile Shops

Hot N Juicy Crawfish celebrates with $5 green beer on Sunday. Nacho Daddy offers Mexican classics with an Irish twist through March 25, including Irish nachos and a golden Shamrock-a-Rita. Through March, Flights Las Vegas offers the Jameson Flight, $12 Guinness with a shot of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey and the green Irish Margarita and Kiss Me Cocktail. miraclemileshopslv.com

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

The lounge at Resorts World will have an emerald glow and live entertainment Saturday and Sunday. Drink specials include, $12 Jameson cocktails and $8 Guinness pints. Doors open at 4 p.m. gatsbysvegas.com

The Front Yard’s St. Patrick’s Day

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery, 4178 Koval Lane, features Ellis Island Green beer, Jameson whiskey flights and a St. Patrick’s brunch special of corned beef hash skillet served with a choice of egg and toast ($15.95). Dinner features shepherd’s pie with crispy mashed potatoes ($16.95), and the Café offer a dinner special of corned beef and cabbage. ellisislandcasino.com