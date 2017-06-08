Take a photo with Fremont’s Vegas Vickie before she’s taken down Monday

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

So much for Glitter Gulch’s ultimate fun couple.

Fremont Street’s neon cowgirl, the high-kicking Vegas Vickie, is scheduled to ride into the sunset Monday, June 12, deserting her longtime companion Vegas Vic. Which makes Sunday your last shot at an impromptu photo shoot.

Vickie’s being taken down as part of construction on a new hotel-casino on the site of the Las Vegas Club.

Originally dubbed Sassy Sally — after the casino where she rode high over Fremont Street — the sign was created in 1980 by Ad Art’s Jack Dubois and Charles Barnard for the late Bob Stupak’s Glitter Gulch.

Later, Sally underwent a name change to Vegas Vickie, reflecting her 1994 “marriage” to neighboring neon cowboy Vegas Vic, who currently presides over the former Pioneer Club across Fremont Street.

In addition to Vegas Vickie’s departure, the letters from the Las Vegas Club sign also are scheduled to be removed June 12.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com. Follow @carolscling on Twitter.