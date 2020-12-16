Join us for the finale of our three part series of “The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays.” This episode is for those both young and young at heart.

The Nutcracker Home for the Holidays: A Kid's-Eye View

Hosts Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli continue to go behind the scenes and take a closer look at the classic story that has become part of an annual holiday tradition for families across the country. We hear from some of the young performers, get to see more performances and see how the Nevada Ballet Theater continues to inspire children through their community outreach.

Do you have a favorite part of the show? Hear from local families about their favorite part and why it’s hard to choose just one! It all leads up to the grand finale performance before the curtain closes on this year’s special event!

Visit lvrj.com/nutcracker to watch more episodes of “The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays,” presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.