Tim Burton to stage art exhibition at Las Vegas museum — PHOTOS

“Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” in Las Vegas will feature both new and previously exhibited large-scale pieces beginning in October 2019.

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October 2019. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. The Vox Agency

The last time Tim Burton’s creations made their way to Las Vegas, Martians destroyed the city.

Since his 1996 movie, “Mars Attacks,” Burton has directed blockbuster hits and cult classics including “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Big Fish,” “Alice in Wonderland” and, most recently, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.”

For the first time in nearly a decade, the director, artist, animator and producer will stage an exhibition in the U.S.

The exhibit will be installed at multiple locations at the Neon Museum including its outdoor Boneyard exhibition space, the North Gallery and the City of Las Vegas’ Boneyard Park across the street from the visitor’s center.

Burton’s pieces will be integrated with the Neon Museum’s current collection and take advantage of the museum’s open-air spaces.

Burton intends for the exhibition to serve as a retrospective of his own creative history, according to the Neon Museum.

“Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” will be on view October 15, 2019, to February 15, 2020.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.