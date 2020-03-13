63°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

Yesco celebrates 100 years of creating Las Vegas’ most iconic signs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2020 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2020 - 4:14 pm

Charlie Rundquist remembers how, as a young child, his father would put him in the backseat of his Kaiser and cruise down the Strip or Fremont Street to look at the neon lights and glittering signs of the city’s skyline.

His father would stare at the lights, too. Not in youthful admiration, but to scrutinize signs where a bulb had burst or a light was out or the neon had tarnished.

The weekly field trips for Rundquist were sign patrol assignments for his father, who worked for Yesco, then called the Young Electric Sign Company.

The company is responsible for most of the neon and LED signs in Las Vegas, including Vegas Vic, the Silver Slipper, several panoramic video screens on Las Vegas Boulevard and the newly installed letters on Allegiant Stadium. On Friday, the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

silver slipper yesco

Neon runs in the family

Rundquist remembers visiting his father at work and watching him extend narrow tubes of glass over fire until they became slack, then manipulating them into coiled and curling shapes to be filled with mercury and phosphorus and neon or argon gases.

“I thought it looked fun and exciting,” Rundquist remembers. “His friends all worked there. I thought, ‘I want to work there when I grow up.’”

yesco neon

Rundquist started working in Yesco’s maintenance department in 1974 and, when it was his turn to go on sign patrol, he would load his own kids into the backseat, stop to get them an ice cream cone and then drive along the Strip, down Fremont Street, through commercial centers and strip malls, scrutinizing the signs’ quality while his kids enjoyed a special night out.

Rundquist worked in Yesco’s maintenance department until 1978. He left to work for his father-in-law but has been back at the company for 20 years, working now as electric service manager alongside his son and his great-grandson’s father.

small pic description goes here

He’s serviced some of the city’s most iconic signs, such as the Golden Goose and Betty Willis’ “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign as well as the Strip’s more modern signs, like the massive video screens in front of the Palms, Aria and the Forum Shops at Caesars.

All that glitters

Rob McCoy, president and CEO of the Neon Museum, estimates that more than half of the museum’s collection was produced by Yesco.

yesco neon museum

Born and raised in Las Vegas, he relates to the art form in the same way that Rundquist does.

“I have very fond memories of my parents throwing us in the car on Saturday nights and driving down the Strip or Fremont Street,” he says. “All these decades later, I’m in charge of the collection.”

Since the sign company pioneered the use of neon signage on Las Vegas’ Boulder Club in the 1930s, Yesco has developed much of the iconography that has created the image of Las Vegas.

The Western neon of Old Vegas, the strobing flashbulbs of the mid-20th-century Strip and the casino-wrapped video screens that illuminate today’s casinos were all developed, at least in part, by Yesco’s sign makers.

harmon

“I think neon defined us as a place to visit,” McCoy says. “People around the world have this romantic image of Las Vegas with neon blazing, and I think without neon signs, we never would have earned the reputation we have now.”

Origin story

Over a century before Las Vegas’ skyline was bedazzled in neon and light bulbs, 15-year-old Thomas Young immigrated with his family from England to Utah in search of work in 1910.

small pic description goes here

He served an apprenticeship under a number of sign-writers and learned the art of hand-lettering, eventually earning a diploma from the Detroit School of Lettering and working in electric sign construction, according to “A Legacy of Light: The History of Young Electric Sign Company.”

“He came to the U.S. when he was 15,” says Jeffrey Young, senior vice president of Yesco and grandson of Thomas Sr. “In 1920, he was ready to start a business and he asked his father for a loan of $300.”

small pic description goes here

In the early 1930s, Yesco became one of the first companies to create signs using neon.

“He visited Las Vegas and was staying at the El Cortez,” Jeffrey Young says. “As the legend goes, while in his hotel room, he sketched out a sign on a piece of butcher paper for the Boulder Club. He brought it over to the Boulder Club and they asked him to build it immediately.”

In 1945, Yesco opened a manufacturing location in Las Vegas and went on to create spectacular neon displays for old Vegas mainstays.

small pic description goes here

“He started selling signs in Las Vegas in the early days, in the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s with the Boulder Club, the Pioneer Club, Vegas Vic, all the way forward to The Mint and forward to now,” Young says. “Tom Sr. really set in motion all of what visually has become Vegas today. Without Tom Sr., I think Las Vegas would’ve been a different place.”

Jack Larsen Sr.

After leaving his animation career at Disney, where he helped animate movies such as “Bambi” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Yesco sign designer Jack Larsen designed some of Las Vegas’ most memorable signs, such as the lamp at the Aladdin, the Golden Goose and the high-heel pump that used to spin outside of the Silver Slipper.

small pic description goes here

“He was trying to find a nice shoe to model the Silver Slipper after,” his granddaughter Karin Tomanio says. “My mother was leaving the house one night for a date and he stopped her and told her to take her shoe off so he could draw it.”

Larsen mimicked the look of the high-heel pump for the design, which now revolves on Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of the Neon Museum.

Rudy Crisostomo

Before the advent of computer animation, Rudy Crisostomo used paint and ink to render his mock-ups for the signs at Circus Circus, the New York-New York’s porte cocheres and the Binion’s horseshoe.

small pic description goes here

While the final designs now belong to the properties he sold them to, his daughter Kim Bavington, still owns dozens of his earlier drafts for the signs that could have been.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3835. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
2
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
3
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
4
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Fremont Street Experience)
Things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.