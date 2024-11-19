Bellagio unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Celebrating the magic of the season, the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is unveiling its new holiday display on the Las Vegas Strip.

The new display, dubbed ‘Twas, “invites guests to immerse themselves in the nostalgic magic of the season.”

According to MGM Resorts, the display is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

“‘Twas unfolds through a series of sentimental scenes celebrating the spirit of generosity, tradition and family bonds, bringing visitors back to cherished holiday memories,” the company said in a news release.

Towering above the scenery in the West Bed and topped with a Swarovski star, a 45-foot holiday tree serves as the heart of the area, featuring over 35,000 mini-LED lights and 8,700 ornaments.

Bellagio’s horticulture team says the display “combines breathtaking floral arrangements and festive décor to bring the enchanting story to life, transporting guests into a beloved holiday dream.”

The display will be available for viewing through January 4 at the resort’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, which is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This year’s theme offered us a special opportunity to create an experience that brings out the nostalgia of the holidays,” said designer Ed Libby. “By blending iconic holiday elements with a comforting, dream-like atmosphere, we’ve crafted a display

The company provided the below by the numbers facts on the ‘Twas display:

110,000: Energy-efficient light bulbs on the trees

20,000: Poinsettias throughout the display

7,500: Preserved red and black roses on Drum Major Dolly

8,700: Ornaments on the holiday tree

1,000: Red feathers on Drum Major Dolly’s cap

80: Team members who bring the display to life

45-foot: Holiday tree at the center of the display

41: Fresh-cut Silvertip trees throughout the display

6: Days to complete the change out

3: Carousel horses spinning in the West Bed

2: Larger than life reindeer

1: Swarovski crystal star topping the holiday tree