EDC Day 2: 10 must-see acts

Pyrotechnics go off as Slander performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees take in day one of Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees dance as Marauda performs at the Basspod stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees react as David Guetta takes the Kinetic Field stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Breathe in, catch your breath.

OK, time to go again.

EDC day one was wild.

Now, on to day two.

Here are 10 acts not to miss tonight:

— Four Tet, 1o p.m., Circuit Grounds: This indie electronic music favorite is the EDC newbie we’re most looking forward to seeing this year.

— Peggy Gou B2B Marcel Dettman, 11 p.m., Neon Garden: Missed Gou’s EDC debut on Friday? Here’s another chance to catch the rising EDM star.

— Purple Disco Machine, 11 p.m., Cosmic Meadow: Mauve-colored good times await.

— Special Guest, 11:30 p.m., Circuit Grounds: Who will it be this year? The anticipation is killing us — no, wait, maybe that’s our sore feet we’re thinking of.

—Tiesto, 12:31 a.m., Kinetic Field: It wouldn’t be EDC without a Saturday night set from Tiesto, the only artist to play every Vegas version of the fest since it debuted here in 2011.

— Paul Van Dyk, 1:30 a.m., Quantum Valley: For all the old schoolers in the house.

— Subtronics B2B Level Up, 1:30 a.m., Basspod: After playing the Kinetic Field last night, Subtronics returns to bring the bass.

— Alison Wonderland, 3 a.m., Kinetic Field. She performed nine months pregnant last year. Now, this EDC favorite is a new mom.

— Worship, 4 a.m., Cosmic Meadow: Sub Focus meets Dimension meets Culture Shock meets 1991. You’re dancing.

— MK, 4:30 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Sunrise sets are an EDC staple and annual highlight. This year, house lifer performs for the truly hardcore.

