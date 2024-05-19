79°F
Entertainment

EDC day 3: 10 must-see acts on the festival’s final night

A costumed performer interacts with the crowd during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crowds walk towards the Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees prepare for a drop on a ride during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee dances during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDM enthusiasts wave flags in the air during a DJ set on the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dancer waves a fan during a performance at The Queen on the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dancer performs inside of The Queen during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crowd watches performances inside of The Queen during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A costumed performer dances with hoola hoops during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A group plays a game inside of the Kandi Casino during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A group plays a game inside of the Kandi Casino during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ravers dance during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A group dances together during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dressed as Rick Sanchez from “Rick and Morty” dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee gifts a costumed performer a kandi bracelet during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees ride an attraction during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees play a game during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees cheer as they exit a ride during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People play on bumper cars during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A couple embraces each other as they wait to go on the bumper car ride during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costumed performers pose during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Rainbow Rascals dance with each other during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Rainbow Rascals dance with each other during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Rainbow Rascals dance with festival attendees during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees pose for photographs and take breaks during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee poses for photographs during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees receive airbrush tattoos inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts themed pop up during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee receives an airbrush tattoo inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts themed pop up during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A festival attendee receives an airbrush tattoo inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts themed pop up during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 7:47 am
 

Legs gelatinous. Ears ringing. Smiles never fading. Who’s ready for more?

It’s been a marathon up to this point, but there’s one last day of EDC left.

Here are 10 acts not to miss on EDC’s final night:

— Sofi Tukker (DJ set), 11 p.m., Cosmic Meadow: “Drinkee” time.

— Lady Faith, 11:30 p.m., Wasteland: Hardstyle’s leading Lady.

— Yotto, 12 a.m., Quantum Valley: Deep house favorite sure to entrance here.

— Diplo, 12:15 a.m., Cosmic Meadow: Pretty much anything goes during a Diplo set, which knows few musical bounds.

— Excision, 1:45 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Dubstep favorite returns to pummel ear holes.

— Deadmau5, 1:45 a.m., Cosmic Meadow: This is expected to be one of the biggest crowds ever at the Cosmic Meadow when Deadmau5 takes over.

— Kaskade, 1:47 a.m., Kinetic Field: Maybe only Tiesto rivals Kaskade as an EDC superstar staple. Tough conflict with his buddy Deadmau5 performing at the same time.

— Kayzo Unleashed XL, 3:05 a.m., Circuit Grounds: For all the rockers in the house.

— Disko Cowboy, 3:15 a.m., YeeDC!: Have you checked out this new, country-themed addition to Downtown EDC? Now’s the time, if not.

— John Summit B2B Green Velvet, 4:13 a.m., Kinetic Field: EDC 2024 ends with a (big) bang of mushroom cloud-inducing proportions.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

