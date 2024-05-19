EDC day 3: 10 must-see acts on the festival’s final night
Kaskade, Deadmau5 and more highlight the fest’s final night.
Legs gelatinous. Ears ringing. Smiles never fading. Who’s ready for more?
It’s been a marathon up to this point, but there’s one last day of EDC left.
Here are 10 acts not to miss on EDC’s final night:
— Sofi Tukker (DJ set), 11 p.m., Cosmic Meadow: “Drinkee” time.
— Lady Faith, 11:30 p.m., Wasteland: Hardstyle’s leading Lady.
— Yotto, 12 a.m., Quantum Valley: Deep house favorite sure to entrance here.
— Diplo, 12:15 a.m., Cosmic Meadow: Pretty much anything goes during a Diplo set, which knows few musical bounds.
— Excision, 1:45 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Dubstep favorite returns to pummel ear holes.
— Deadmau5, 1:45 a.m., Cosmic Meadow: This is expected to be one of the biggest crowds ever at the Cosmic Meadow when Deadmau5 takes over.
— Kaskade, 1:47 a.m., Kinetic Field: Maybe only Tiesto rivals Kaskade as an EDC superstar staple. Tough conflict with his buddy Deadmau5 performing at the same time.
— Kayzo Unleashed XL, 3:05 a.m., Circuit Grounds: For all the rockers in the house.
— Disko Cowboy, 3:15 a.m., YeeDC!: Have you checked out this new, country-themed addition to Downtown EDC? Now’s the time, if not.
— John Summit B2B Green Velvet, 4:13 a.m., Kinetic Field: EDC 2024 ends with a (big) bang of mushroom cloud-inducing proportions.
