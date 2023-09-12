87°F
Kats

A ‘1st look’ at Sphere’s ‘Postcard’ production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 8:35 am
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 10:10 am
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as th ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Watch out for that elephant.

Darren Aronofsky has posted the first video of “Postcard From Earth,” the theatrical production opening at The Sphere on Oct. 6.

The clip on Aronofsky’s Instagram page shows. a towering elephant loping through the wild, with trees towering above. Aronofsky and his team are also shown directing the segment.

A post from the account notes the venue’s video tech, saying “first look of the 18k, 60fps largest screen on the planet. featuring #postcardfromearth premiering october 6 only @spherevegas making a half-petabyte (500000 gb) experience, filming on every continent, a love letter to mother earth it has been incredibly rewarding. we are just finishing up the mix and it’s next level with 160000 speakers. postcard is a journey and i can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Aronofsky adds, “my iphone can’t come close to capturing the definition on the screen. at times you forget where you are and you’re transported to the other side of our home.”

Aronofsky was nominated for an Oscar for “Black Swan,” and directed “The Whale,” which earned Brendan Fraser an Academy Award for best actor. “The Wrestler” is also among the 54-year-old Aronofsky’s credits.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

