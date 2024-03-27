A few favorite moments, memories as Tropicana closes

Gallagher, Folies Bergere and Gladys Knight are among my recollections as the Trop prepares to shut down.

The Tropicana is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The property is scheduled to close April 2 for demolition for construction of the Oakland Athletics’ planned ballpark on the site. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Magician Murray Sawchuck, comedian Gallagher and comic/Laugh Factory manager Harry Basil at the comedy club at the Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2013. (Harry Basil)

Gabriel Iglesias is shown with Rich Little, along with fellow comic Flip Schultz (far left) and Patrick DeGuire (far right) at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Harry Basil)

The interior of the Casino Legends Hall of Fame that was moved from the Stratosphere to the Tropicana.

Host Wayne Brady chats with audience members during a taping of "Let's Make a Deal" on Sept. 15, 2009, at the Tropicana. (Monty Brinton/CBS) LET'S MAKE A DEAL, a new take on the classic game show where audience members dress in outlandish costumes to win cash and prizes by making deals with host Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady, will begin production Tuesday, September 15 at the Tropicana Las Vegas. The new, one-hour series will premiere Monday, Oct. 5, (check local listings) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2009 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gladys Knight performs in her special engagement show, "A Mic and a Light," at the Gladys Knight Theater at the Tropicana hotel-casino, Thursday, March 31, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Performers in Les Folies Bergere at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, in Las Vegas. The iconic show ended its 49-year run in March of that year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Folies Bergere is shown on the marquee at the Tropicana before the final performance of the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, March 28, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Folies Bergere alumni gather on the "golden staircase" inside the Tiffany Theater at the Tropicana before the final performance of the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, March 28, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Folies Bergere alumni pose on the "golden staircase" inside the Tiffany Theater at the Tropicana before the final performance of the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, March 28, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A showgirl performs in Les Folies Bergere at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, in Las Vegas. The iconic show ended its 49-year run in March of that year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showgirls perform in Les Folies Bergere at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, in Las Vegas. The iconic show ended its 49-year run in March of that year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Folies Bergere cast members toast the audience (consisting mostly of alumni) inside the Tiffany Theater at the Tropicana after the final performance of the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, March 28, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I met Gallagher at the Tropicana. Not at a showroom or a comedy club. At Starbucks.

The funnyman hung around the hotel a lot during a brief period about a decade ago. He was a headliner at the Laugh Factory for several months, but I never saw him there.

Instead, I was grabbing a double espresso with Frankie and Tony Moreno before a “Dancing With the Stars Live!” show at the Tropicana Theater as Gallagher sauntered past. He was wearing a bowler and his trademark black-and-white horizontal-striped shirt. We grabbed him and introduced ourselves.

The Morenos asked to cut a quick video of Gallagher promoting their show at the Stratosphere. The comedian energetically agreed. This clip should have taken maybe a minute. It went on endlessly.

“You need to show me RISING UP out of the frame — you see just my hat,” The comic intoned. “Then, ‘This is GALLAGHER!’ Like a big reveal!”

We recorded the whole thing in the small open area next to the order pickup counter, pausing as patrons dumped sugar into their Pike Place. People were asking, “Is that really Gallagher?” Oh, yeah. The one and only.

Everyone has a Trop story. Mine seem to be mostly from that range of 10 to 15 years ago. Here are a few of my favorite moments and memories as the place prepares to shut down Tuesday.

Those Folies

I covered the finale of Folies Bergere in March 2009, just a month after I kicked off the first version of my RJ column. Dozens of showgirls paraded for the packed house, which included Nevada Ballet Theatre co-founder Nancy Houssels and original choreographer Jerry Jackson. Juggling comic Michael Holly (tossing a bowling ball, a baseball and an M&M aloft) and Argentine gauchos Mario and Daniel were among the highlights. The show shut down after 49 years, the years marked by the film of dust on the curtains.

‘A Mic and a Light’

This was Gladys Knight’s 2011 production, for which the old Folies theater was renamed. I chatted with her backstage about her show, and she promised it would be unforgettable. It was exactly that when she performed “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and brought her whirling-dervish brother Merald “Bubba” Knight to the party. Her run of “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” was especially glorious.

Laugh Factory

We’ll blend Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and the Laugh Factory into a single venue. I also met Garrett at the Trop in 2009 as he was developing his club, which in a couple of years moved to the MGM Grand. Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada brought his club to Garrett’s old space, prompting Garrett to joke, “Jamie Masada arrived in this country as an immigrant, with $7 million in his pocket and a dream …”

The last time I saw Louie Anderson perform was at the Laugh Factory. I’ve seen Dice Clay take down a drunken audience member with “Don’t make me do what I know I can do.” Club GM Harry Basil’s “Movie Guy” routine is still funny, 40 years after its debut. I once surprised Murray Sawchuck onstage with a proclamation from the Clark County Commission marking Nov. 25, 2018, as his day. Knocked off his game, Sawchuck said, “This is John Kats, everyone. Why he is up here, I have no idea.” Fellow magician Doug “Lefty” Leferovich covertly set it all up.

‘Once Before I Go’

It’s not every day that you talk to the man who was in the DJ booth when Elvis’ “That’s All Right” was first played. But Wayne Newton’s friend Wink Martindale was a guest at Mr. Las Vegas’ residency show in 2009. Surreal moment, and a wonderful guy.

‘Dice’

The second season of Clay’s bio-based Showtime series was filmed at the hotel. I once hung backstage with opening act Michael Wheels Parise, talking all about social media, when Clay finally cut in: “Isn’t dere anuthah topic we can discuss in HEAH!?”

James Woods was also in the room, as he was cast as himself in the show. In our only interaction, I told him how much I appreciated his portrayal of Bill Wilson in “My Name Is Bill W.”

MJ, Prince &‘Legends’

Three very entertaining shows about legends, including the final residency run of “Legends in Concert” in 2022. The “Legendary Divas” lineup of Janae Longo as Adele, Elisa Furr as Celine Dion, Lisa McClowry as Cher and Tierney Allen as Lady Gaga could have run indefinitely (the show went all-Elvis in its final version). Frank Marino, in full Joan Rivers flourish, hosted “Divas.”

Jason Tenner’s portrayal of Prince in “Purple Reign” was (and still is) terrific, living on at the V Theater at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. And the well-conceived “MJ Live” — with producer Dick Feeney dressing as one of the “Thriller” dancers in a Flying Elvi jumpsuit — is no zombie, already back at the Sahara.

Club Nikki

Nikki Beach took over the nightclub (now the Havana Club) and pool deck for a time. I still own some white attire from the dress code at that place — a very chic hang that just never caught on with the public.

Casino Legends Hall of Fame

The one and only time I personally encountered drag icon Kenny Kerr, inducted to the Casino Legends Hall of Fame in 1999. He introduced himself this way: “I am a pioneer, and also a nice person.”

‘Let’s Make a Deal’

Few recall that the game show was taped in the pavilion from 2009 to 2010. This was just as Wayne Brady was taking over as host, supplanting Billy Bush. I’d interviewed Brady the week of the premiere at the Trop, then attended as a fan, dressed in a striking duke costume. I told show reps during the pre-taping poll of all fans that I was a Vegas journalist who had just interviewed Brady. They sat me as far away from the stage as possible.

Tropicana Lounge

Oh, man, do I miss this place. It’s where I met Skye Dee Miles, Jassen Allen and her “Boom Boom Room” musicians. For a time, Santa Fe &The Fat City Horns played the theater, with a show band set up just outside at the Trop Lounge. It was an original Cool Hang, a late-night, great-night Vegas experience, often ending at 3 a.m. The lounge was eventually pulled apart for the chic but devoid of character Trago Lounge.

I don’t know what Trago stands for. To me, its stands for nothing. Long live the lounge, and the vintage Vegas vibe that made the Trop something special.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.