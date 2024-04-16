A-list actor, comic returning to Las Vegas Strip

Mark Twain Award honoree Kevin Hart is back at Resorts World Theatre on July 12 and 14.

Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart performs at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2015, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart is 44, and acting it. His new show at Resorts World Theatre will prove as much.

The Mark Twain Award honoree is back at Resorts World Theatre with “Acting My Age,” two performances July 12 and 14. The shows are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com (presales starting 10 a.m. Wednesday). More information about the performances is at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

Hart starred in an eight-show run, “The Reality Check Tour,” in 2022-23. That series was the No. 1 comedy tour of 2022, according to Billboard, which also named him the country’s highest-grossing comedian of the year in ’23.

Hart promises new material at the Resorts World shows. No phones, smartwatches or recording devices are allowed in the performances.

