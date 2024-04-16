63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

A-list actor, comic returning to Las Vegas Strip

Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Kevin Hart performs at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2015, in ...
Kevin Hart performs at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2015, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
More Stories
Boyz II Men are shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds ...
Top-selling R&B act ever to perform at the Cosmopolitan
A graphic advertising the upcoming Esports World Cup is seen on the Sphere in Las Vegas Monday, ...
A pairing of giants: Esports World Cup and the Sphere
Barry Manilow performs at State Farm Arena, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul ...
Manilow to the rescue for prep band’s D.C. trip
Reinvigorated Carey returns ‘Mimi’ to Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 7:44 am
 

Kevin Hart is 44, and acting it. His new show at Resorts World Theatre will prove as much.

The Mark Twain Award honoree is back at Resorts World Theatre with “Acting My Age,” two performances July 12 and 14. The shows are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com (presales starting 10 a.m. Wednesday). More information about the performances is at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

Hart starred in an eight-show run, “The Reality Check Tour,” in 2022-23. That series was the No. 1 comedy tour of 2022, according to Billboard, which also named him the country’s highest-grossing comedian of the year in ’23.

Hart promises new material at the Resorts World shows. No phones, smartwatches or recording devices are allowed in the performances.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Miranda Lambert’s ‘theme party’ nears the end at Planet Hollywood
recommend 2
Shades, sideburns and ‘Viva’: Springsteen plays first Vegas show since ‘02
recommend 3
Proud Las Vegan, international superstar premiering at Wynn this summer
recommend 4
Classic rockers to play on, off Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
Celine Dion on the Las Vegas Strip this year is possible
recommend 6
Adele in November: Las Vegas Strip headliner resets schedule