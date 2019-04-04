Adventurous ‘Fuerza Bruta’ to close Sunday on Las Vegas Strip

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Fuerza Bruta” has found doing business on the Las Vegas Strip to be Fuerza Brutal.

The wondrous, unique and tented effort at Excalibur is closing Sunday. The production opened March 7 and had announced six-month run. Instead, it will last just about a month. Ticket sales were reportedly soft; the show reportedly averaged about 50 tickets sold in its standing-only, 950-capacity, 360-degree theater.

Producer Diqui James and partner company MGM Resorts had hoped to generate strong word-of-mouth and social-media support of the show and grow to an extended residency, either at ExCal or elsewhere. Instead, it is moving on to MGM Cotai in Macau, opening there in June.

The show’s adventurism was certainly worthy of a long run on the Strip as acrobats wade across a clear-plastic tarp above the audience and cast members running at full pace on a conveyor belt in the middle of the venue. One cast member is suspended by powerful blasts of air in a plexiglass tube, and a long silk sheet is pulled low and stretched over the entire audience. See it all — but before Sunday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.