After a (long) COVID break, this show is returning to the Strip

“X Rocks” was knocked off stage during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, so long ago that the Las Vegas casino it calls home changed names in the interim.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the counter at Siegel’s Baglemania. The operators call this the Kats Korner, though it is at the bar. I recommend any item named after a newsmaker. The Mark Davis (Go Raiders!) cold corned-beef sandwich, for instance. Similar to Allegiant Stadium, you build it yourself.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

‘X’-capades continue

The adult revue “X Rocks,” knocked off the boards during the pandemic, is finally returning to the stage, at Imagine Theater at the Horseshoe. The re-opening is Sept. 4, with shows set for 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The show’s first home was The Kings Room at the Rio, where it launched Labor Day Weekend 2013, making this the 11th anniversary of that premiere.

Imagine Theater is a new-ish name, but not a new venue. This is the onetime Magic Attic, and earlier Windows Showroom, on the second floor of what was once Bally’s. The topless show had performed at The Back Room at Bally’s before being taken down at the onset of COVID.

You might remember, and we do, the wild “X Rocks” opening performance for Metallica at T-Mobile Arena in November 2018.

Also from producers Matt and Angela Stabile of Stabile Productions,”X Burlesque” has been extended for five years at the Flamingo. The show alternates times and theater titles with Wayne Newton in X Burlesque Theatre, or Wayne Newton Theatre when Newton performs, or Bugsy’s Cabaret otherwise.

“X Burlesque” also expands to a nightly schedule of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The production is the longest-running show in the Stabile Productions stable, opening at Aladdin’s Center Stage Theater in 2002, moving to V Theater at the Aladdin (Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood now) from 2004-2006, and finally Flamingo.

The inimitable Chucky Klapow, who is Mick Jagger’s movement coach, is the show’s choreographer.

Founded in Vegas, Stabile Productions is a family production company that includes the Stabiles’ daughter and co-producer Tiffany Stabile. The Stabiles also present Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo Showroom and “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret.

You also might remember, and we do, “X Country” was the first ticketed production show in a Strip hotel-casino to return from the pandemic shutdown in October 2020.

That show is about to share the venue with mentalist Colin Cloud. He opens July 2 after splitting from Shim Lim’s production, which is set to close July 14 at the Mirage as the hotel shuts down July 17 to become Hard Rock Las Vegas.

A lot to digest, yes, but that’s why we’re here.

New to the ‘Bleau

Country star Thomas Rhett is starring in a four-show series at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, lined up alongside the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Center.

Tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. Pacific time Friday. Rhett says the shows are “almost a mini-residency.” In some cases, four shows in a week is a residency. Regardless, the headliner says, “It’s going to be a blast.”

BleauLive also announced Tuesday that Anderson .Paak will make a stop on his “Malibu Tour” on Sept. 28, with special guests Maurice Brown and R&B duo GAWD.

Paak surfaces in an upcoming profile of his Silk Sonic playmate, Bruno Mars. Watch for references to “Andy,” as Mars refers to his partner, in Neon on Friday, online Thursday if not before.

More Cedric, Toni and love

A concept that could go either way has hit the mark at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan, as “Love & Laughter” starring Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer has been extended through Dec. 21. The added dates are Aug. 9-10, Oct. 18-19, and Dec. 20-21.

Braxton is the stylish R&B hitmaker (“Unbreak My Heart” among her charting singles); Cedric brings the funny as a member of the “Original Kings of Comedy.”

Braxton sings to great effect and tests her comic chops with Cedric at her side. The comic shows off some deft dance moves and is a solid singer himself. The show has gained strong word-of-mouth and was packed the night I attended May 12.

Also packed was Cedric, into a 6-pack muscle costume, grooving it up in a “Magic Mike Live” dance number.

The unique production could be an ongoing experience, says hotel brass.

“’Love & Laughter’ is unlike any other entertainment experience we’ve hosted at The Chelsea,” Cosmo President and Chief Operating Officer Sean Lanni said in a statement. “We are excited to add to our venue’s robust lineup with more shows later this year, and look forward to our continued partnership with these two talented superstars who have become an important part of The Cosmopolitan family.”

Beard, no shirt

Top (and often topless) comic Bert Kreischer makes his Resorts World Theatre debut Sept. 27-28. Kreischer is a one-man “Hangover” sequel, dubbed by Rolling Stone, “The Number One Partier In The Nation.”

Kreischer is a busy podcaster, host of “Bertcast,” and “2 Bears 1 Cave” with fellow comic headliner Tom Segura, typically in the top 10 among comedy podcasts internationally. His YouTube cooking show, “Something’s Burning,” has amassed more than 33 million views.

“I love Vegas so it was a no-brainer when this opportunity came up,” Kreischer says. “The parties, the lights, it’s the perfect energy for a show like this. Book the flight or plan a road trip and bring out the boys for a wild weekend.”

Cool Hang Alert

Elyzabeth Diaga of “Queens of Rock,” late of the now-razed Mosaic on the Strip, performs her second show within a week in her return to VegasVille. The soaring vocalist from Montreal fronts “Velvet Variations” at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. James Olseon on guitar for this acoustic show. Diaga joined Michael Shapiro’s Reckless in Vegas show at Notoriety Live on Saturday. For this one, go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.