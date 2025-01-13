Allegiant Stadium named top US entertainment venue of 2024

Pink performs during a stop on her “Summer Carnival Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Billy Joel is shown performing "Piano Man" at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The rock superstar performed a dual headlining show with fellow icon Sting. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sting is shown performing "Roxanne" at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The rock superstar performed a dual headlining show with fellow icon Billy Joel. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rolling Stones perform during their “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch as the Rolling Stones perform during their “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rolling Stones perform during their “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the band's “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rolling Stones, Pink, Billy Joel with Sting, Morgan Wallen and George Strait would make a heck of a festival. As it was, that cavalcade of superstars has pushed Allegiant Stadium to the top of the list for entertainment among stadiums in the United States.

The Raiders’ home stadium is also No. 2 for entertainment worldwide.

In the annual venue rankings compiled by Billboard, Allegiant Stadium drew 657,000 fans over 15 major touring events. Those shows drew $118 million in ticket sales, leading all U.S. stadiums. Only Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City topped Allegiant internationally, with $135.3 million in gross revenue and 1.5 million attendees.

Billboard noted Allegiant’s range of events, which included Super Bowl 58, three international soccer matches as part of CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring USC vs. LSU, the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl matching USC vs. Texas A&M, and the first National Rugby League (NRL) regular season matches to take place in a U.S. venue. (Sporting events are not counted in Billboard’s entertainment tally.)

Since opening in 2020, the stadium has been the home field for the Raiders and UNLV. Allegiant Stadium General Manager Andy Gorchov said in a statement that his team is “thrilled” at the recognition, thanking all the artists and promoters who filled the stadium last year. He added, “We also want to recognize the dedication of our world-class team for their commitment to delivering extraordinary events and unforgettable moments for our guests.”

