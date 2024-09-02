92°F
Football

Last-minute TD pushes USC to wild win over LSU at Allegiant Stadium

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) goes down with the ball as LSU wide rece ...
Southern California cornerback Jaylin Smith (2) grabs LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) as he ...
LSU players wait to enter the field during the Vegas Kickoff Classic NCAA football game between ...
Shaquille O’Neal walks the LSU sidelines during the Vegas Kickoff Classic NCAA football ...
LSU fans cheer as their team takes the field during the Vegas Kickoff Classic NCAA football gam ...
LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones (35) celebrates tackling Southern California quarterback Mille ...
LSU fans boo the referees during the Vegas Kickoff Classic NCAA football game between LSU and S ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2024 - 8:20 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2024 - 8:26 pm

Senior running back Woody Marks ran for a 13-yard touchdown with eight seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 victory over No. 13 Louisiana State at the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for 378 yards and a touchdown, including a 20-yard completion to wide receiver Kyron Hudson with 18 seconds left that brought his team to the LSU 27-yard line.

Tigers safety Jardin Gilbert was called for targeting on the play, pushing the Trojans to the 13-yard line. Marks scored on the next play.

Moss outdueled LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier in his first regular-season start. Nussmeier, a junior, completed 29 of his 39 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Marks finished with 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

