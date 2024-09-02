Last-minute TD pushes USC to wild win over LSU at Allegiant Stadium
No. 23 Southern California scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat No. 13 Louisiana State in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
Senior running back Woody Marks ran for a 13-yard touchdown with eight seconds left to give No. 23 Southern California a 27-20 victory over No. 13 Louisiana State at the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for 378 yards and a touchdown, including a 20-yard completion to wide receiver Kyron Hudson with 18 seconds left that brought his team to the LSU 27-yard line.
Tigers safety Jardin Gilbert was called for targeting on the play, pushing the Trojans to the 13-yard line. Marks scored on the next play.
Moss outdueled LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier in his first regular-season start. Nussmeier, a junior, completed 29 of his 39 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Marks finished with 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
