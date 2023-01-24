Area15 to expand; repurposed Boeing 747 in the plans

Area15 CEO Winston Fisher says, “We are ready to dive into this substantial expansion,” as the district expands by 20 acres.

A rendering of the 20-acre expansion planned at Area15, with the incoming Universal Parks & Resorts attraction in the red-lighted building. (Area15)

A rendering of the 20-acre expansion planned at Area15, with the incoming Universal Parks & Resorts attraction at far right. (Area15)

Area15 Chief Creative Officers Michael Beneville, far right, and Winston Fisher, far left, make way for artist Sonia Sheron and Area15 Director of Content Chris Wink at the venue's ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Laurent Velazquez)

Area15 is taking up more area.

The immersive art-entertainment district is adding 20 acres to the north along its Interstate 15 location.

According to a news release, the new development extends beyond Area15’s main complex, where the centerpieces are Omega Mart by Meow Wolf, Illuminarium and Lost Spirits Distillery. More than 85,000 square feet will be dedicated to pop-ups and outdoor experiences, according to the announcement. This includes a decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft to be repurposed for events.

Universal Parks & Resorts will anchor the new territory with its year-round horror experience, inspired by its Halloween Horror Nights-themed event at Universal Studios. Work on that attraction is expected to begin in six months.

Area15 is already seeking tenant partners to bring even more best-in-class immersive experiences, attractions, curated retail, unique entertainment and adventurous food and beverage destinations to the new parcel.

“Area15 curates a constellation of world-class experiences and our partnership with an internationally renowned entertainment company such as Universal marks a significant milestone in our evolution,” Area15 CEO Winston Fisher said in a statement. “Consumers continue to gravitate toward artful new forms of entertainment providing immersive experiences, authentic connections and real emotions.”

Fisher said demand for Area15 experiences is “high,” and adds, “We are ready to dive into this substantial expansion and find more partnerships that will have a lasting impact on the Area15 District and the city of Las Vegas.”

Th expansion is to include more than 450,000 square feet of customized retail, office and residential space featuring different types of building structures, with tenant leasing opportunities ranging from 1,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet. The Universal attraction will occupy over 110,000 square feet in a stand-alone building on the southern end of the expansion.

“Area15 has positively transformed this area of my ward and turned it into a vibrant and creative arts community,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz stated. “The further expansion of the District will be invaluable for our city, especially for those interested in the immersive entertainment industry.”

From Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: “Las Vegas is an entertainment destination unlike any other and Area15 has helped change the landscape in the city since opening in 2020. We are very excited about their plans to expand so dramatically.”

