Barry Manilow’s Christmas gift: 3 shows in December

Barry Manilow has not performed at Christmas-themed show in Vegas. His first is in December.

Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Westgate President and GM Cami Christensen, Barry Manilow and Westgate PR exec Gordon Prouty are shown at the hotel's porte cochere after lighting up a Manilow image on the hotel tower on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Erik Kabik/Erik Kabik Photography

Barry Manilow is offering a mix of melodies and hits for the holiday season.

The recording superstar is performing “A Very Barry Christmas” holiday production Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at the Westgate. The shows mark his first full-scale holiday show at the resort.

Tickets range from $54.75-$354.99 (not including plus tax and applicable fees) and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Westgate box office. The shows support the Las Vegas Toys for Tots campaign. Toy donations will be accepted by Marines at the theater.

Manilow is scheduled to perform this weekend, again Oct. 21-23, and Nov. 11-13 prior to his holiday shows. He’s back for performances February through April.

