‘Bat Out of Hell’ to close New Year’s Day on Strip

“Bat Out of Hell — The Musical” was unable to make a profit despite a topnotch cast, musicians and crew.

Alize Cruz, as Rayven, and Travis Cloer, as Falco, perform during in “Bat Out of Hell —The Musical” at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Anne Martinez performs as Sloane in “Bat Out of Hell —The Musical” at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Travis Cloer performs Falco in “Bat Out of Hell —The Musical” at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The cast of “Bat Out of Hell —The Musical” take their final bow, including the Review-Journal’s John Katsilomedes, second from right, at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Financial woes have taken the flight out of “Bat.”

“Bat Out of Hell — The Musical,” custom-designed for Paris Theater, is closing after its performance Jan. 1. The company was notified via e-mail Thursday, with co-producers stating, “We have been trying to find a path forward, but the financial reality has left us with no other choice.”

A company rep confirmed via statement Thursday afternoon the show is closing.“BOOH,” as it was known in acronym, premiered Oct. 7, and will have run a total of 12 weeks.

The production was based on Jim Steinman’s rock musical, with Meat Loaf turning the material into hit singles and albums in the 1970s. Neither star survived to see the production hit the Strip.

The show was clipped back considerably for Vegas audiences, with several songs and its intermission sliced for Paris Theater.

But “BOOH” was unable to make a profit despite the tighter run time, some trick stage elements (including on-stage cameras projecting scenes on the theater’s big screens), inventive costume and a live band. It is universally accepted within the Vegas entertainment community that the show was loaded with great talent on- and off-stage.

The four principal performers Travis Cloer (Falco), Anne Martinez (Sloane), Travis Cormier (Strat) and Alize Cruz (Raven) were all stellar in their respective roles.

With that talent assembled, “BOOH” had hoped to break a string of luckless productions at the theater. Marketing strategies included bringing in “walk-on” cast members to spread word about the show (including “Lunchbox” from “The Bobby Bones Show” and yours truly). The production also recruited a shaman to rid the theater of unwelcome spirits.

Producers also sent out a recent social-media push to showcase specific cast members, including the four principals, while singing and performing.

But nothing the show put forth could offset challenging market trends for production shows in Las Vegas. To borrow a Steinman line, “Bat Out of Hell — The Musical,” is all revved up, with no place to go.

