Billie Eilish visits Zak Bagans’ James Dean display

Billie Eilish performs during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Greg Noire for iHeartRadio)

Zak Bagans and artist Steven Whyte are shown with Whyte's James Dean sculpture. When finished in bronze, the bust will be displayed at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. (Zak Bagans)

The transaxle from James Dean’s 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder now belongs to Zak Bagans and will be on display at The Haunted Museum in September. (Zak Bagans)

Billie Eilish took a thrill ride at Zak Bagans Haunted Museum over the weekend.

On Sunday, Eilish took a tour of the display of the infamous, “cursed” James Dean transaxle from the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder in which the Hollywood legend died in 1955. “She was the very first public person to see it before the official unveiling,” Bagans said in text Monday. He added, “She loved it.”

The exhibit is open to the public Sept. 30, the 66th anniversary of Dean’s death.

Eilish also handed out passes to Bagans’ staff for her appearance at Life is Beautiful on Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas. Bagans said the recording star was with a group of a dozen friends and family, which included her musician/producer brother, Finneas; and her mother, the actress Maggie Baird.

Eilish also performed Saturday night to open the second night at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Bagans, host of “Ghost Adventures” said Eilish is welcome for a return visit, adding, “She said she wanted to come back when we were closed and the lights were off.” Overall, he said, “She was very nice.”

