Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton

There’s been a scarcity of U2 sightings in VegasVille, outside of the band’s shows at the Sphere (and unless the band is recording a music-video on the corner of Main and Fremont streets).

But we have the second confirmed sighting of Bono and The Edge at The Golden Tiki. The duo arrived late Thursday after their show at the Sphere. This qualifies them as celeb regulars. As such, the club’s famous shrunken heads are in development.

But if you’re expecting a public ceremony unveiling the heads, you are out of luck.

DJ Skyler Villian posted a shot of her sitting next to The Edge in the club’s giant “Shelfie” clam-shell/love seat. Her message: “U2 came in again Last night is all I gotta say is watching Bono dance to my 45s is a check off the bucket list.” All of it at The Golden Tiki, or a place called Vertigo.

Meanwhile, on the Strip …

For one night, he was Wynn Newton.

Mr. Las Vegas, otherwise known as Wayne Newton, was honored by Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings on Tuesday night at Delilah. “Tribute to Wayne Newton” was a classic dinner show paying tribute to the Flamingo headliner.

Headliners Clint Holmes and his wife, Kelly Clinton-Holmes; Vinny Adinolfi and Vincent John from Bronx Wanderers; and Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club headlining comic Luenell performed. Clinton-Holmes performed her impression of Newton, counting in and singing “Danke Schoen.” It was just the second time she’s run the routine, which she’s done for years, in front of the superstar (Clinton-Holmes was a backing singer for Newton early in her career).

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her former-mayor hubby, Oscar Goodman, presented Newton with a proclamation making the date Wayne Newton Day (Newton must have a month of such days by now). The couple have known Newton for 62 years.

Newton was clearly moved at the effort, a benefit for The Folded Flag Foundation, providing educational scholarships for Gold Star families.

The 81-year-old headliner leaned into a joke when he took the stage, “I feel like Elizabeth Taylor’s eighth husband. I know what to do, I just don’t know how to make it interesting.” He did so by leading a rowdy version of “Viva Las Vegas” with all of the entertainers in the room.

There was no specific time demarcation for the tribute. Newton celebrates his 65h anniversary in Las Vegas in May. But that was not the reason for the celebration at Wynn. It came about organically, when Billings attended Newton’s show at Flamingo about a year ago.

“Craig came to the show, then said afterward, ‘We should do something to honor you,’” Newton said. “It’s a tremendous feeling, difficult for me to put into words. It’s just one of the greatest nights of my life.”

Kimmel at Neon Museum

Jimmy Kimmel and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez toured Neon Boneyard on Feb. 9, checking out Stardust and Riviera signs, among other legendary Vegas landmarks. It was Kimmel’s first visit to the outdoor attraction on 770 Las Vegas Blvd North. Kimmel spent about an hour at the space. He has stories about these signs. I hope we get those down, one day, at the museum.

Roll with the classics

News breaks on the classic-rock front:

— Chicago returns to The Venetian Theatre from Feb. 21-March 6. The final date is the band’s 50th at the theater, the most ever by a recurring headliner in the room built for “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular.” And that’s venerable Vegas musician Wally Reyes on drums.

— Night Ranger, with special guest Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, closes a two-night run at The Strat Theater on Saturday. Night Ranger still powers through “Sister Christian,” as if the 40-year-old song just hit the Billboard’s top 10.

— REO Speedwagon is also back at The Venetian from May 8-11 for its tailored-for-Vegas, autobiographical “Hi Infidelity” show.

— Don Felder, late of the Eagles, returns to Westgate’s International Theater on July 27. Tickets on sale through the hotel … Right now.

— Raiding the Rock Vault has extended its residency at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas on the Strip through New Year’s Eve. The show opened a then-Las Vegas Hilton in March 2013. To quote a famous lyric, rock and roll will never die.

Once, twice, three times …

A show to watch for has opened at Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. “Brick House,” a celebration of the Commodores, is piloted by band co-founder and guitarist Thomas McClary. The production promises all the hits (“Easy,” “Sail On,” and of course “Brick House,” a song that has nothing to do with architectural design).

McClary tells the story of the history of the legendary R&B band, while performing his classic guitar licks. Shows run 8;30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Tease this …

Hearing a famous musical is developing a limited-run production for a Strip venue during the National Finals Rodeo.

And this …

The tribute productions “MJ Live” and “Purple Reign” should outlive the Tropicana, where the shows are staged until the hotel closes March 31. Both should wind up on the Strip, though not likely in the same theater, as has been the case at the Trop.

Cool Hang Alert

“Tease: A Burlesque Revue” starring Charlie Quinn Starling (noted for her portrayal of the Green Fairy in “Absinthe”) is at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Space. La Rosa Muerta (a lively artist named for a dead rose) is this month’s headliner; proceeds benefit the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Go to TheSpaceLV.com for intel.

