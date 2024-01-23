Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Adam Harrison, known as “Wax,” was found dead last week at age 39.
Rick Harrison has stated his son’s cause of death.
“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Harrison said in a statement issued through family rep Laura Herlovich. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”
Adam Harrison, known as “Wax,” was found dead Friday at age 39. He was the second-oldest of Harrrison’s three sons. No further details are available. Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s public information office has has not responded to a request for an official report of the incident.
Corey Harrison, featured in the series and the oldest Harrison son at age 40, posted a photo of the two little boys in the bathtub. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba.”
Adam Harrison was not a figure on the History hit series, which premiered in 2009 and also stars longtime family friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell.
