Celine Dion catches another hockey game; return to stage still mystery

Celine Dion and two of her sons attended the Bruins-Rangers game in Boston, but there’s no word about what that means to her music career.

Celine Dion is shown in a photo with her sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, on a platform for the go-kart racing organization K1 Speed. (celinedion/Instagram)

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Maybe she’s tuning up for a return to the stage.

Celine Dion chilled at another NHL game Thursday night, attending the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers game at TD Bank Garden. The groundbreaking (and also ice-breaking) Las Vegas Strip resident superstar appeared unannounced in Bruins’ locker room and read the team’s starting lineup.

Alongside her sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, Dion was a guest star in the Bruins’ pregame routine, introduced by Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a fellow Québécois.

Dion arrived in a light-pink trench coat and matching slacks, slipped on her glasses and went for it.

“Thank you so much for getting ready for me tonight,” Dion said to the casually dressed defenseman Brandon Cario. She sang out forward Danton Heinen’s name. She reached high notes in announcing the rest of the Bruins’ starting group of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Jeremy Swayman.

Dion and her sons drew cheers during the game as they sat in a VIP suite. They were featured on the video screen as Dion blew kisses, formed a heart with her hands and played air guitar as Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name” played on the house system.

📈 | Céline Dion playing her iconic imaginary non-existent electric guitar at the TD Garden.pic.twitter.com/9hclr1UJE2 — Céline Dion Charts (@celinebible) March 22, 2024

How Dion’s activity is related to a potential return to live performance has not been spelled out. Reps for AEG Presents, which books and co-produces all shows at Resorts World Theater, did not return requests for comment. Officials have only said they remain optimistic she will perform again on the Strip.

Dion announced in December 2022 that she suffered from the rare autoimmune disorder Stiff Person Syndrome. She has been unable to return to the stage, rescheduling her postponed dates at Resorts World Theatre and on her international “Courage” tour.

Dion has recently made several such public appearances, presenting the Grammy for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift in February L.A. She has also attended a pair of Golden Knights games, when the Montreal Canadiens were in town last November, and as the Edmonton Oilers visited the week after the Grammys.

On March 9, Dion was spotted entering a limousine in New York City, for reasons unexplained. On March 15, Dion recognized International Stiff Person Syndrome Day, stating on social media that fighting the condition “has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.”

Dion was also named the Bruins’ “Fan of the Game,” but the home team went down to defeat, 5-2.

