Celine posts family pic to boost Stiff Person Syndrome awareness

Says on social media post that she’s determined to return to the stage.

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Saying that her battle against Stiff Person Syndrome “has been one of the hardest experiences of my life,” Celine Dion posted a message on social media recognizing March 15 as International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

Dion is shown in a photo with her sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy Angélil on a platform for the go-kart racing organization K1 Speed.

Dion announced in December 2022 that she suffered from the rare autoimmune disorder. She has been unable to return to performing, rescheduling her postponed dates at Resorts World Theatre or in her international “Courage” tour.

Dion has recently made public appearances, presenting the Grammy for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift last month in L.A. She has also attended a pair of Vegas Golden Knights games when the Montreal Canadiens were in town last November and the Edmonton Oilers visited the week after the Grammys.

Dion expressed optimism in her Instagram post.

“… I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you.”