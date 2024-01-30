59°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Celine Dion documentary set for summer premiere

A documentary about the international superstar, "I Am: Celine Dion," has as been acquired by Amazon MGM. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Su ...
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. (Jacques ...
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a speci ...
Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Singer Celine Dion arrives for the Vauthier Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection ...
Singer Celine Dion arrives for the Vauthier Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
More Stories
Canelo Alvarez fires up the crowd at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World at his official after-part ...
Canelo after-party rages at Las Vegas nightclub
Usher performs during "Bad Girl: 20 Years Of Confessions" at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort ...
Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson on Las Vegas Strip scene
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesda ...
‘Pretty freaking cool’: Van Halen rocker sees star (and key chain) shine in LA — PHOTOS
Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thu ...
Wrexham taking another Las Vegas Strip victory lap
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
 
Updated April 17, 2024 - 11:06 am

The Celine Dion documentary is set for summer premiere.

“I Am: Celine Dion” is due to begin streaming June 25 on Prime Video, the superstar announced on social media Monday. The doc offers Dion’s worldwide following a glimpse into her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor directs.

Dion’s plans to return to live performance remain unannounced. Representatives for AEG Presents in Las Vegas, which books Resorts World Theatre, have not commented about the documentary’s release schedule.

Dion has appeared sporadically in public over the past few months, leading to speculation and optimism she might return to the stage as early as the end of this year. But that information is not confirmed.

The description of “I Am: Celine Dion,” from the superstar’s website:

“This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life.

“An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

The rare neurological disorder halted Dion’s ability to perform, cutting short her planned residency production at Resorts World Theater. The show was scheduled to open the venue in November 2021. Dion canceled that run, announcing in December 2022 she was suffering from the condition that causes spasms and effects Dion’s ability to move and sing.

At the time, Dion said, “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

There has been no word on when or even if Dion will be able to return to the stage. Officials with AEG Presents, which books the Theater, has said only they are optimistic she can eventually perform.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
3
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
VP Harris trip to Las Vegas today canceled
4
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
5
CARTOON: A lack of ideological diversity
CARTOON: A lack of ideological diversity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘It’s the dream.’ Celine Dion fighting to return to stage
recommend 2
Celine Dion on the Las Vegas Strip this year is possible
recommend 3
Cirque graveyard: ‘Beatles Love’ joins ‘Viva Elvis,’ ‘Zarkana’ as shows that have closed
recommend 4
Legendary R&B band returning to Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
New Phish single drops ahead of Sphere series
recommend 6
Adele in November: Las Vegas Strip headliner resets schedule