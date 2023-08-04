89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Celine Dion’s sister on singer’s health: ‘Mostly, she needs to rest’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 8:50 am
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 9:11 am
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has ...
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

One of Celine Dion’s sisters is embracing hope while relating the struggles of superstar’s ongoing health battle.

In an interview with the daily French-language tabloid Le Journal de Montreal, Dion’s sister Claudette Dion revealed that her sister Linda has moved into Celine’s home to help with her care. Celine also lives with her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

“When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette told the publication, the largest in Canada.

Celine is living with Stiff Person Syndrome. She has canceled plans to perform at Resorts World Theater. Earlier this year, the 55-year-old was forced to cancel the rest of her Courage World Tour, scheduled to perform through April of next year.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” Claudette continued. “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Celine’s reps have not responded to repeated requests for updates to her health. The 55-year-old superstar announced in December she would be rescheduling and cancelling tour dates because of her health concerns. This past May, she confirmed that she had cancelled all of her remaining performances for the foreseeable future

Celine has not rescheduled her Las Vegas shows after taking her dates off the books at Resorts World, where she was supposed to open the theater, in November 2021.

“It’s innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life… We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” she added.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
2
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
5
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Madonna’s Las Vegas return months away
Madonna’s Las Vegas return months away
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
Jamie Foxx hits Vegas after being ‘through hell and back’
Jamie Foxx hits Vegas after being ‘through hell and back’
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
‘Forever’ man Keith Sweat swings back to Las Vegas
‘Forever’ man Keith Sweat swings back to Las Vegas