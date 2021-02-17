David Copperfield sets March return at MGM Grand

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, David Copperfield attends the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

David Copperfield’s latest reappearing act is ready for the stage. The legendary magician’s march back to MGM Grand is March 21.

In a phone chat Wednesday, Copperfield chuckled and offered his two-word quote about coming back: “So excited.”

Copperfield had performed in October and November, when public gatherings of 250 were allowed. He was dark when the statewide “pause” was instituted in late November. The restrictions are again being relaxed for 50 percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less, on March 15.

Copperfield’s eponymous theater seats a little less than 800. He’s set to perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays.

Elsewhere in MGM Resorts International’s reopening schematic, “Australian Bee Gees Show” is returning to Thunderland Showroom on March 15. The Bee Gees tribute act joins Thunder From Down Under in toggling in that venue.

Terry Fator is reviving his ventriloquial production at the former Zumanity Theater at New York-New York on March 18. “Who’s The Dummy Now” runs for a limited engagement 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Fator will hold forth in a theater where Cirque du Soleil (among others) has said it wants to return production, after “Zumanity” shut down in November.

As previously announced, Carrot Top and “Fantasy” return Friday night to Luxor Theater. Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club is back at Studios A & B at MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning Thursday. The Thunder crew returned to action in January.

There is no word yet on plans for such high-profile MGM Resorts International productions as the “Aces of Comedy’ headlining lineup and magician Shin Lim at Mirage Theater, or the long-running “Tournament of Kings” underground arena show at Excalibur.

Guidelines in all venues require guests separated by 6 feet between parties, with a minimum of 25 feet between the audience and performers onstage. Info on all shows can be found at mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff said in a statement, “Bringing entertainment back to the Las Vegas experience is key to our city’s recovery and we will work closely with our partners to do so, with the health and safety of our employees and guests as a priority.”

