David Lee Roth cancels 2 shows at House of Blues

The ex-Van Halen front man says “unforeseen circumstances related to COVID” have prompted him to cancel New Year’s shows at House of Blues.

David Lee Roth performs at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, Jan. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Lee Roth is adding four dates to his retirement residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The new dates are Jan. 15-14 and Jan. 21-22. (Live Nation)

David Lee Roth had happily anticipated kicking off the end of his stage career with a pair of New Year’s concerts on the Strip.

COVID has other ideas.

Diamond Dave shut down his New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. In a statement issued Thursday, reps for the 67-year-old front man said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances schedule for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022 have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticket-holders will be notified directly.”

Roth’s shows Jan. 5, Jan. 7-8, Jan. 14-15, and Jan. 21-22 are still on the books. Roth’s shows join those postponed by the Go-Go’s over New Year’s Eve weekend. The ’80s rockers pulled shows New Year’s Eva and New Year’s Day at The Venetian Theatre for a COVID case in their camp. Those performances are reset for Feb. 11-12.

The ex-Van Halen front man caused a tsunami in the rock industry Oct. 1 by abruptly announcing he was retiring after his Vegas shows. In an exclusive interview in this column, Roth classically remarked, “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring.”

The announcement spurred ticket sales to Roth’s original five dates at House of Blues. In December, he tacked on the four additional dates. Those shows, too, sold out.

As Roth commented, “I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.