Dead and Company set dates for shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

Famed jam band next to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas

Bob Weir attends the LA premiere of "The Game Changers" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sammy Hagar and Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir are shown at The Strat Theater on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Wicked Creative)

Dead and Company is sending a grateful live vibe through the Sphere.

Titled “Dead Forever — Live At Sphere,” the all-star jam band has set its dates as the third residency rock show at the venue.

The band is led by ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart and joined by John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and drummer Jay Lane.

Eighteen shows over six consecutive weeks are scheduled from May 16-June 22. the band plays Thursdays through Saturdays. The show promises “never-before-seen visual storytelling” and every weekend performance will feature a unique set list.

Advance presale registration is available now at deadandcompany.com. The Artist Presale begins 10 a.m. Monday Pacific time. Advance registration does not guarantee ticketed. The general on-sale will begin 10 a.m. February 9 Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $145, which includes all fees.

The band played the final three shows of its “farewell” tour at San Francisco’s Oracle Park from July 14-16. Mayer wraps his 2023-2024 solo tour on March 18-19 at O2 Arena in London.

Dead and Company follows U2, closing its “venue launch” on March 2. Phish plays four shows April 18-21. The theatrical production “Postcard From Earth” remains the Sphere’s anchor production.

Entertainment-management legend Irving Azoff, who along with Steve Moir, co-manages Dead and Company with Activist Artists Management’s Bernie Cahill. Azoff is reportedly a consultant in the venue’s booking. Azoff and his son, Jeffrey Azoff, also manage U2 in their Full Stop Management company.

