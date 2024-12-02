41°F
Entertainment legend enters lifetime residency at Las Vegas venue

Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 20 ...
Barry Manilow performs at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 2, 2024 - 8:07 am
December 2, 2024 - 8:07 am
 

David Siegel is not in the business of offering lifetime contracts. But Barry Manilow is again an exception.

Westgate’s owner and the pop legend have agreed on such a contract. Manilow is now performing a Lifetime Residency, as formally announced. Manilow will perform at the resort’s International Theater in an open-ended engagement. A set of 48 dates are booked through December 2025.

In September 2023, Manilow overtook Elvis Presley’s record of 636 performances at the International Theater. His popular Christmas production returns Thursday through Saturday and Dec. 12-14 (westgateresorts.com). For the second straight holiday season, the show is airing on NBC at 10 p.m. Dec. 19.

Until his offer to Manilow, Siegel has not presented a lifetime contract to anyone since he founded Westgate Resorts in 1982. The Lifetime Residency is largely a symbolic gesture, and a powerful one, a reinforcement of Siegel’s and Westgate’s commitment to the superstar.

The terms and vision for Manilow’s partnership are unchanged. Siegel has said since Manilow’s run opened in May 2018 that the “Mandy” hit-maker would perform for as long he wants.

“David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me,” the 81-year-old Manilow said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career.”

Siegel referred to Manilow as “a generational artist and a dear friend.” The resort magnate added, “Over the years, we have built a personal and professional relationship that is truly special, and I am honored to offer Barry the opportunity to perform at Westgate for a lifetime.”

