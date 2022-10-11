For the first time, ‘Legends’ going all-Elvis

“Back in the Building,” the new show from“Legends In Concert,” will run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 30.

From left, Patrick Dunn, Bill Cherry and Daniel Durston have been cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Patrick Dunn, the 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion, is cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Bill Cherry, the 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion, is cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Elvis tribute artist Daniel Durston is cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Justin Shandor, of Las Vegas, won the overall competition, getting into the finals with a last minute entry and performance in the '70s era contest.

Victor Trevino Jr., the 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champion, is cast in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Carol Maccri Gossamer is featured as Ann-Margret in "Back in the Building," the new "Legends in Concert" show celebrating the King. (Legends in Concert).

Elvis never headlined the Tropicana. But a handful of Elvis tribute artists are about to.

“Back in the Building,” the new show from“Legends In Concert,” will run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 30. This is the first “Legends” show in the company’s 39-year-history to ever focus specifically on Elvis, or any single artist.

“We went from no Elvis to all-in with Elvis,” says “Legends” Chief Operating Officer Brian Brigner.

“Back in the Building” runs 7:30 p.m. daily (dark Tuesday) at the hotel’s Legends In Concert Theater (tickets start at $59.99, not including fees, available at ticketmaster.com).

The production is the only ticketed Elvis-themed show on the Strip. Pete Vallee, as Big Elvis, still performs his no-cover afternoon shows at Piano Bar at Harrah’s. The “All Shook Up” concert show, with Travis Allen and Harry Shahoian as Elvis, is in residency at Alexis Park. Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King” performance re-opened in July at The Lamarre Theater, a new venue in the Arts District.

‘Divas’ swan song

“Legends” is moving Elvis into the Trop in place of “Legendary Divas,” which closes on Halloween night after a nine-month run. Hosted by Strip legend Frank Marino in his Joan Rivers persona, the production has showcased tributes to Adele (Janae Longo), Celine Dion (Elisa Furr), Lady Gaga (Tierney Allen) and Cher (Lisa McClowry).

The new show’s title plays off the phase that closed Presley’s shows at the International and Las Vegas Hilton, “Elvis has left the building,” which dates to his first performances in 1956.

The production should please Presley fans, showcasing a rotation of proven Elvis impressionists. Co-starring are the past two Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest champions, 2022 winner Victor Trevino Jr., and 2021 champ Patrick Dunn. The 2009 winner, Bill Cherry, also joins the opening cast.

Further out, Daniel Durston performs from Nov. 25-Dec. 30. Justin Shandor, a Vegas showman who won the 2010 Elvis competition, is in for select dates from Nov. 26-Dec. 18.

Carol Maccri Gossamer opens as Ann-Margret, with Kate Steele taking the role beginning Nov. 5. So be prepared for a return to the “Viva Las Vegas” number.

What makes them tick?

The musical takes somewhat of a story-telling arc, with a voice-over explaining Elvis from the performer’s point of view.

“This is the story of Elvis loosely told from the perspective of one tribute artist,” “Legends” Vice President Gina Capecci Adams says. “We are doing it with video, explaining why he started to do this, where his love for Elvis came from. A lot of people see Elvis tribute artists as less-than. We want them to fall in love with the people who pay homage to him, because they are very talented guys.”

Capecci Adams says the show will keep its live band. It will not retain its showgirls. Elvis didn’t use showgirls. The production is also contacting choirs and dancers to join the show for holiday-themed numbers.

A Baz boost

“Legends” is feeding off some of the continued popularity of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. The film was released in June. It would seem that would have been a sensible time to open a big Elvis tribute show in Las Vegas. But by the time the movie’s premiere date was announced, the Vegas production had already committed to the Marino/”Legendary Divas” format.

“Fortunately, the movie has had legs for a good period of time,” Brigner says. “We think this has been the year of Elvis. The movie has been critically acclaimed and has generated a lot of interest. The merchandise sales have exploded in our other shows that do have Elvis.”

The show could be extended, if it becomes especially hot. “Legends” is planning to send it to the company’s venues across the country, and possibly sell it internationally, regardless of its performance in Vegas. The next show could well be a return to the traditional, all-star “Legends” format of multiple tributes.

“Divas” is also part of the company’s roster, and it might end up at a “Legends” venue next year.

But “Legends” long-term status at the Trop is not clear. The company is under new ownership, with Bally’s Corp. taking over Sept. 28. New owners typically review all facets of entertainment when taking over a property.

Nonetheless, Trop execs are saying the show is “perfect” for the resort. Tropicana General Manager Arik Knowles said in a statement, “We are excited to celebrate the November opening of ‘Back in the Building’ perfectly highlighting the musical career of one of the world’s biggest icons, Elvis Presley.”

An Elvis shakeup

Marino won’t be in the company after Halloween, as he’s moving forward with plans for his “Divas Las Vegas”-styled supper-club/bunch show next year at Westgate.

“Legends” is not using Elvis’ name in its title, though the company did tour a show called “Elvis Lives” in the 1990s. The choice in title brings to mind possible licensing concerns with Authentic Brands Group, which over Memorial Day weekend sent warnings to Las Vegas chapels that were using the Presley name and image without permission (the two sides swiftly agreed on a nominal licensing fee).

But Brigner said “Legends” and the licensing company have had a working agreement since the ’90s.

“It wasn’t that we shied away from the word or the title, and we do use the Elvis silhouette,” Brigner said. “We had a lot of discussions about how to handle the title. But coming off the movie, which did use the name, we just wanted to go in a different direction. We also had toured with ‘Elvis Lives;’ we were trying to differentiate from that title.”

Brigner said fans commonly leave “Legends” shows uttering, “Elvis has left the building!” The title also happens to be accurate.

“We have not had Elvis in the building for a long time in a ‘Legends’ show,” Brigner said. “‘Now he’s returning. So ‘Back in the Building’ is a real message.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.