Frankie Valli, 89, weds at Las Vegas resort

Frankie Valli performs on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

He walked like a man … Down the aisle.

Not waiting until his 90th birthday to tie the knot, Frankie Valli married his girlfriend, former CBS exec Jackie Jacobs, on Monday at the Westgate. People was first to report, in an exclusive account of the nuptials, that Valli and Jacobs exchanged vows at a private ceremony.

Valli sang “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” to his new bride, as the song played on the chapel’s sound system.

Valli turned 89 on May 3. Jacobs is 60. The Four Seasons front man opens a series of performances at the hotel’s International Theater on Oct. 26-27, hence the location of the ceremony.

The series continues Jan 12-14, April 4-6, July 4-6 and Oct. 24-26. Valli has performed at the hotel since it was the International, and later Las Vegas Hilton.

Jacobs told the magazine she and Valli met in 2007, and have been dating for the past eight years.

“We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,” Jacobs said. “We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”

According to the magazine, Jacobs wore a white bridal gown, her hair pinned up in curls with silver earrings. Valli wore a navy suit, a white-collared shirt and a gold chain.

This is Valli’s fourth marriage. He wed Mary Delgado in 1958, divorcing in 1971. Three years later, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan, divorcing in 1982. In 1984, he married Randy Clohessy. The couple split in 2004.

Valli spoke of Jacobs in his life during a chat in March, when asked how he continued to perform regularly in his late-80s.

“It’s nice to have somebody great in your life, which I’m very, very thrilled with,” Valli said. “It keeps me young, exactly. It’s motivating.”

