Golden Knights’ ‘Igniter’ wins pro sports’ top-act award

The Golden Knights were also honored for Best Team Introductions and Best Team Operations.

Golden Knights super fan Cameron Hughes cheers for the home team during the third period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Benny the Skating Dog is shown at Las Vegas Ice Center. His owner, Cheryl DelSangro, hopes he can take the ice with the Vegas Golden Knights. (Cheryl DelSangro)

Cameron Hughes, "The Igniter," riles up the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The Fine Agency)

Cameron Hughes, "The Igniter," riles up the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The Fine Agency)

Benny the Skating Dog is shown at Las Vegas Ice Center. His owner, Cheryl DelSangro, hopes he can take the ice with the Vegas Golden Knights. (Rick Vierkandt)

The Kats! Bureau at this moment is what I call The Perch at T-Mobile Arena. Fittingly enough, Cameron Hughes has just rambled up the aisles. This is his shtick as he sheds multiple Vegas Golden Knights T-shirts, and climbs atop the handrails as if begging to be tased.

Hughes, a man in need of a bouncy house, has topped the 2018 Best Act category in the annual GameOps.com awards. The web platform is considered the premiere sports-entertainment site in the U.S. Hughes, dubbed “The Igniter,” also won the award in 2017 and 2012, beating such nominees as past winners Red Panda Acrobat and The Amazing Sladek.

The Golden Knights were also honored for Best Team Introductions and Best Team Operations.

Hughes has been plying his craft and playing to the crowd since leaping to action at a 1994 Ottawa Senators game. He’s worked 17 NHL and NBA arenas since then, and is performing at select VGK games at T-Mobile Arena this season.

The site praised Hughes in awarding him for the third time: “For those who have seen him live, no explanation is needed. For those who have not, no explanation will do. Cameron Hughes in person is a force of nature. How one admittedly bad dancer can electrify a crowd of 20,000 people defies logic and adds to the power of his show.”

He’s a bad dancer? Really? I disagree, and am copping some of his moves.

“After 24-plus years it doesn’t get old when you have moments like tonight,” Hughes said after his first-period frolic through through the crowd. “I’m always fired up to be part of the Knights. Getting honored along with the team is a thrill. I’m lucky to share some smiles.”

Big-time Benny

Benny the Skating Dog’s star continues to rise, or shoot, or blaze … whatever metaphor works for a famous canine. The yellow lab owned and trained by former pro skater Cheryl DelSangro appeared on “Today” on NBC on Tuesday morning.

Soon, this dog will need its own agent, publicist and skate technician.

“It’s been quite a ride,” says DelSangro, who spent six hours with an NBC crew to capture video for Benny’s latest media appearance. The dog has also been featured on BBC and the British skating-competition series “Dancing On Ice.”

The 6-year-old (an estimation) shelter doggie has skated twice for UNLV’s hockey club at City National Arena. He has another date with the Rebels when the team is back on the ice in January. But to my best knowledge there are no plans for Benny to take part in a Golden Knights game. Maybe “The Igniter” can build an act here …

Tenor on the siren

For the first time, a member of “Tenors of Rock” at Harrah’s cranked the siren at T-Mobile Arena. Jimmy Denning took that honor, and he was indeed wearing his signature kilt.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast is posted on the R-J website. Contact him atjkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.