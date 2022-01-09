Grammys looking to possibly give Las Vegas a spin

According to reports, MGM Grand Garden is being held for a possible Grammys telecast in April.

Earlier report says The Grammys may be postponed, a move that came true a day later

FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

This image released by CBS shows Bruno Mars during a taping of his first primetime television special, "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo." Mars, an 11-time Grammy winner, earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding music direction on Thirsday for his first TV special. (Florent Déchard/CBS via AP)

FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Batiste received 11 Grammy Award nominations, including ones for album of the year, record of the year, and best R&B album. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Ruben Blades, winner of the person of the year award, performs at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, performs "Be Still" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as a photo of Reid is displayed above at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Singer-songwriter and environmentalist Carole King performs "In the Name of Love" during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

The Grammys are tire-kicking around the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Grand Garden is reportedly being held to host the show in April. This, according to reporting by Billboard, citing unnamed sources. MGM Resorts International officials have declined comment on the report, and questions of whether the company is in talks with the Recording Academy to pick up this year’s Grammys show.

Should the Grammys be performed at MGM Grand, it would be a first for the broadcast. The Recording Academy has never hosted the show in Las Vegas.

The telecast was originally scheduled to play at at its usual home, Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) on Jan. 31, but earlier this week it was postponed indefinitely because of COVID uncertainty. Grammys officials are reportedly visiting Las Vegas next week, heightening the city’s positions a possible (and temporary) Grammy home.

MGM Grand Garden’s availability in April, when organizers reportedly want to reset the show, and nearly 17,000-seat capacity makes it appealing for a Grammys telecast. Over the years, the arena has hosted the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards show and Latin Grammys.

An absence of VIP suites at Grand Garden is reported to be one significant drawback (the venue has several loge boxes, but no suites). The 172 suites at Crypto.com are a leading revenue-generating feature.

T-Mobile Arena would be an appetizing option, but will likely be unavailable for such a show with the Vegas Golden Knights expected to play in the Stanley Cup Playoff. Both the Grand Garden and T-Mobile are partnerships between MGM Resorts and event presenter AEG.

Smith shines

About a decade ago, just after The Smith Center for the Performing Arts opened, we started to refer to the place as the city’s living room. It would be comfortable, homey, a fortress where you recognized everyone around you, because they were part of the community.

That was the vision in March 2012, when Smith Center opened to the public. And the entertainment fortress about to celebrate its 10th birthday was the right location to honor the late Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday.

About a week ago the Reid family had asked for Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall to be the venue to stage the senator’s regal sendoff. Former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy, President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were the high-ranking officials to speak on Reid’s behalf.

“To be asked by the Reid family to host this event is our greatest honor,” Smith Center President Myron Martin said. “We were more than happy to support them.”

The event was tinged with Las Vegas- and Nevada-specific moments, particularly from The Killers’ Brandon Flowers singing the Nevada state song, “Home Means Nevada” a cappella. Guests were provided lyrics to sing with Flowers, who recalled the moment Reid asked him to sing the song for Schumer in Reid’s office on Capitol Hill.

As if a reminder of the venue’s history, rock legend Carole King also performed “In The Name of Love” in the ceremony. Those who remember the Smith Center’s gala opening a decade ago, recall King performing then, too.

At the end of the day, Martin simply said he only wanted to honor the Reid family, saying, “I just want to reflect on Harry Reid and this historic day.”

Diamond Dave and HoB

We practice caution when dealing with David Lee Roth’s health, which is always a wise approach. We still don’t know what is his status after he called off all of his “retirement” shows this month at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. But we have learned there have been multiple COVID cases on Roth’s team, which was the reason for the cancellation. We’re also confident there have been discussions to move his dates to the summer, specifically July.

Roth’s reps have not responded to requests for comment or confirmation of his future. This is one to watch. Mostly, Roth’s legions of fans simply wish the ever-rocking front man good health.

The shuffle

Shin Lim is delaying his return to Mirage Theater until at least Thursday. David Copperfield has pulled his two Sunday shows at MGM Grand. “America’s Got Talent Live” at Luxor has spiked its 9:30 p.m. performances Thursday and Friday and again Jan. 20-21. All of this gymnastics is to counter COVID cases in casts and to offset soft ticket sales. Such schedule flexibility has been applied to several shows across the city.

Great moments in social media

Macy Gray played New Year’s Eve at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. The venue posted shots of her on its official Instagram account, @delilahlv. See her and her backing band of Eric Tewalt playing the “bari” (better known as baritone sax) and flute, Isaac Tubb on trumpet, Jimmy Powers on guitar, Ryan Cross on bass (he’s also the venue’s music director), Tamir Barzilay on drums (he’s Gray’s regular drummer), and Reggie Johnson and Billy Wes on keys. Similar to the food, the music at Delilah is tasty.

Cool Hang Alert

Vinnie Grosso has built a solid series at Notoriety Live with his “Totally Mental” show, playing 5 p.m. Sundays and 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $35; hit the Notoriety.com website for details. The mentalist is expecting you.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.