Grammys looking to possibly give Las Vegas a spin
According to reports, MGM Grand Garden is being held for a possible Grammys telecast in April.
The Grammys are tire-kicking around the Las Vegas Strip.
MGM Grand Garden is reportedly being held to host the show in April. This, according to reporting by Billboard, citing unnamed sources. MGM Resorts International officials have declined comment on the report, and questions of whether the company is in talks with the Recording Academy to pick up this year’s Grammys show.
Should the Grammys be performed at MGM Grand, it would be a first for the broadcast. The Recording Academy has never hosted the show in Las Vegas.
The telecast was originally scheduled to play at at its usual home, Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) on Jan. 31, but earlier this week it was postponed indefinitely because of COVID uncertainty. Grammys officials are reportedly visiting Las Vegas next week, heightening the city’s positions a possible (and temporary) Grammy home.
MGM Grand Garden’s availability in April, when organizers reportedly want to reset the show, and nearly 17,000-seat capacity makes it appealing for a Grammys telecast. Over the years, the arena has hosted the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards show and Latin Grammys.
An absence of VIP suites at Grand Garden is reported to be one significant drawback (the venue has several loge boxes, but no suites). The 172 suites at Crypto.com are a leading revenue-generating feature.
T-Mobile Arena would be an appetizing option, but will likely be unavailable for such a show with the Vegas Golden Knights expected to play in the Stanley Cup Playoff. Both the Grand Garden and T-Mobile are partnerships between MGM Resorts and event presenter AEG.
Smith shines
About a decade ago, just after The Smith Center for the Performing Arts opened, we started to refer to the place as the city’s living room. It would be comfortable, homey, a fortress where you recognized everyone around you, because they were part of the community.
That was the vision in March 2012, when Smith Center opened to the public. And the entertainment fortress about to celebrate its 10th birthday was the right location to honor the late Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday.
About a week ago the Reid family had asked for Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall to be the venue to stage the senator’s regal sendoff. Former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy, President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were the high-ranking officials to speak on Reid’s behalf.
“To be asked by the Reid family to host this event is our greatest honor,” Smith Center President Myron Martin said. “We were more than happy to support them.”
The event was tinged with Las Vegas- and Nevada-specific moments, particularly from The Killers’ Brandon Flowers singing the Nevada state song, “Home Means Nevada” a cappella. Guests were provided lyrics to sing with Flowers, who recalled the moment Reid asked him to sing the song for Schumer in Reid’s office on Capitol Hill.
As if a reminder of the venue’s history, rock legend Carole King also performed “In The Name of Love” in the ceremony. Those who remember the Smith Center’s gala opening a decade ago, recall King performing then, too.
At the end of the day, Martin simply said he only wanted to honor the Reid family, saying, “I just want to reflect on Harry Reid and this historic day.”
Diamond Dave and HoB
We practice caution when dealing with David Lee Roth’s health, which is always a wise approach. We still don’t know what is his status after he called off all of his “retirement” shows this month at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. But we have learned there have been multiple COVID cases on Roth’s team, which was the reason for the cancellation. We’re also confident there have been discussions to move his dates to the summer, specifically July.
Roth’s reps have not responded to requests for comment or confirmation of his future. This is one to watch. Mostly, Roth’s legions of fans simply wish the ever-rocking front man good health.
The shuffle
Shin Lim is delaying his return to Mirage Theater until at least Thursday. David Copperfield has pulled his two Sunday shows at MGM Grand. “America’s Got Talent Live” at Luxor has spiked its 9:30 p.m. performances Thursday and Friday and again Jan. 20-21. All of this gymnastics is to counter COVID cases in casts and to offset soft ticket sales. Such schedule flexibility has been applied to several shows across the city.
Great moments in social media
Macy Gray played New Year’s Eve at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. The venue posted shots of her on its official Instagram account, @delilahlv. See her and her backing band of Eric Tewalt playing the “bari” (better known as baritone sax) and flute, Isaac Tubb on trumpet, Jimmy Powers on guitar, Ryan Cross on bass (he’s also the venue’s music director), Tamir Barzilay on drums (he’s Gray’s regular drummer), and Reggie Johnson and Billy Wes on keys. Similar to the food, the music at Delilah is tasty.
Cool Hang Alert
Vinnie Grosso has built a solid series at Notoriety Live with his “Totally Mental” show, playing 5 p.m. Sundays and 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $35; hit the Notoriety.com website for details. The mentalist is expecting you.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.