HBO looking for ‘The Real Magic Mike’ in Vegas

Dancers with Magic Mike Live perform during a promotional event at Sahara Las Vegas on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Magic Mike Live Theater under construction at Sahara Las Vegas Wednesday, March 10, 2021. "Magic Mike Live" male revue is scheduled to reopen Aug. 27 in the multi-level theater-in-the-round. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“Magic Mike Live” is spinning off even before it reopens at the Sahara. “The Real Magic Mike,” an unscripted competition show based on the Las Vegas stage show, is coming to HBO Max this year.

The series is expected to tie into the “MML” reopening in August. Channing Tatum, whose company is a partner in the Strip production, is executive producer of this project, which is using the show’s new custom-built Magic Mike Live Theater at Sahara as its center stage.

The show is scheduled to be back Aug. 27, but the theater will be ready for live performances as early as June, if not before. Taping in and around the venue is expected to start in late June, and continue into August.

“The Real Magic Mike” follows 10 gentlemen who “lost their magic,” according to a production release, and transform into professional dancers. Further, “They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.”

HBO says a national casting search to find the Imperfect 10 is underway. What is not yet specified is how, or even if, the Vegas “Magic Mike Live” cast members are to be presented. But the series winner is promised a cash award, and also a chance to perform in the Sahara production.

The series’ theme feels like “The Full Monty” hit feature film of 1997, which employed a similar regular-guy-as-stripper plot line. Nonetheless, the series should give a lift to Sahara, which Thursday announced its new Shawn McClain Ballo restaurant and Azilo Ultra Pool, which are arriving this October and this summer, respectively.

Members of “MML,” who have not performed together for an audience in 14 months, grooved it up to promote those venues.

The cable network is certainly excited about delivering this series with the Strip male revue in the backdrop.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

