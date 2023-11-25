How long for Adele in Las Vegas? As long as she wants

Adele and Rich Paul both have an interest in Las Vegas as she preps for her next “Weekends” run.

Singer Adele, right, talks to Rich Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Singer Adele sits with Rich Paul during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Adele continues to refer to herself as being married.

But there is no formal confirmation the Colosseum headliner and Rich Paul are legally wed.

Informally, there is confirmation all over the place.

The latest case, the singer on Wednesday was shown with a big rock (not a basketball, but a ring on the appropriate finger) at the Lakers-Mavericks game at Staples Center. Paul, her life partner and sports super-agent was at her side, courtside of course.

For what it is worth, the couple has not (at this writing) obtained a license through the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. No legally binding ceremony for the couple has been held in VegasVille.

Adele also closed her residency run at Caesars Palace on Nov. 4, with the next set of dates starting Jan. 19 and running through June 15. By all accounts she has loved this series, saying as she announced her extension, “These shows have changed my life.”

Yes, the woman who was once “gutted” by having to cancel her original run has crushed it. Adele hasn’t missed a single performance and made every show special, simply by her often salty riffing from the stage (she is the only Strip superstar to confess to suffering from “jock itch” during a concert).

An educated read on this series: If Adele wants to extend her series of sold-out, critically lauded performances at Caesars past June, the hotel and Live Nation would be only happy to sign on. As it is, she’s scheduled to perform an even 100 in this run.

But we are becoming increasingly interested in Paul’s professional sports fiefdom, and how it relates to Las Vegas, entering 2024. Similar to Adele’s superstar in the entertainment industry, Paul is a major player in the pro-athlete culture. He’s founder of the Klutch Sports Group. LeBron James is among his clients.

James, who is a billionaire co-founder of SpringHill Entertainment company with Maverick Carter, wants to own an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.

If James’ NBA dream comes comes to pass, the Pauls — if we can call them as such — will be a Vegas power couple by proxy. In part because of that blooming opportunity, I feel Adele will continue her relationship with Las Vegas past next June. The option is certainly available.

To rewind Adele’s game of peekaboo with her marital status: Last Saturday, when her friend and comic Alan Carr asked during a show in L.A. if anyone has been recently married, the superstar called out, “I did!”

This played out at Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth theater in Hollywood, originally reported by the celebrity gossip IG account Deuxmoi (this is the rare sentence that includes the words “Typewriter” and “Deuxmoi”).

Adele has also referred to herself as married a few times during her shows at Caesars Palace. She’s “not the greatest wife when it comes to football,” was one comment, in September. Another time she knocked back a fan’s proposal by saying, “I’m married.” She might have already put a ring on it.

Bach to the future

Carrot Top welcomed a Sebastian Bach tribute artist to the Atrium Showroom stage at Luxor on Wednesday night.

This person was actually the prop comic’s personal assistant, Jeff Molitz, in a pretty (bad) blond wig.

Moments later the real Bach showed up, unannounced, and tore into the Skid Row classic “18 and Life,” with the lyric, “Your crime is time, 18 and life to go!”

Carrot Top laughed, clapped and bowed down as the crowd went nuts.

The point of it all was to celebrate the prop comic’s 18th anniversary. The look of glee on the face of Scott Thompson, the venerable comedian’s legal name, was priceless. And somewhere, Felix Rappaport, the exec who signed Topper all those years ago, was smiling, too.

Giada goes country

The soaring (vocally, especially) Italian songstress Giada Valenti has released “Love Under the Christmas Tree.” Her holiday release is available on all streaming platforms. This is a Vegas-meets-Nashville-meets-Christmas concept.

Valenti continues to explore and expand her opera-trained voice, pairing with Trace Adkins on “Silent Night,” and Vince Gill on “Blue Christmas.” Valenti recorded the album at Abbey Road Studios in London, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. She also recorded over Zoom, in her duet with Adkins.

Valenti is also hosting her holiday show/album release performance at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Showroom at Ahern Boutique Hotel. The show is meant for lovers, so bring that special someone, and wear a tasteful fragrance.

Travis! My man!

There are very few venues former “Jersey Boys” co-star Travis Cloer hasn’t graced in his 15 years in VegasVille. But one is Suncoast Showroom, and he’s playing there Dec. 4.

“Christmas at My Place,” is Cloer’s 10th Christmas show, co-starring John O’Hurley (J. Peterman from “Seinfeld” and King Arthur from “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Wynn); Niki Scalera (“Tarzan” and “Hairspray” on Broadway and “The Cocktail Cabaret” in Vegas); and vocal troupe Divas3.” Keith Thompson, from Cloer’s “Jersey Boys” days, is music director. The spirit, and Cloer’s vocal range, will be at a holiday high.

Why not Cashman?

On the topic of facilities where fun is enacted …

I’ve long wondered why the Cashman Field complex site downtown has not been more seriously considered, or considered at all, when major-league franchises seek real estate in Las Vegas.

That parcel has ample parking and has been home to a stadium since 1983, as the original home of the Las Vegas Stars (and also the Elvis-inspired mascot, Elvee). Currently, Cashman Field is home to the Las Vegas Lights FC.

Sitting on Las Vegas Boulevard, about a mile and a half north of Fremont Street Experience, the site could be greatly gentrified by the development of a state-of-the-art stadium. A large-scale arena or stadium could be developed and operate without entangling an already developed location, such as the corner of the Strip and Tropicana Avenue.

The entire Cashman property is 55 acres, more than five times the site of the Las Vegas Athletics’ stadium parcel.

It makes sense, until you consider revenue potential. There isn’t much. Those who know financial viability of sports facilities point to the difficulty of attracting premium customers to that neighborhood. Selling sponsorships would be, um, interesting. Too bad. I drive by there regularly, and see a lot of wasted space.

Tease this …

A major Las Vegas headliner is extending their residency, to be announced soon.

Cool Hang Alert

Fan Halen, which (you might deduce) is a Van Halen cover band, plays 8 p.m. Saturday at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station. Tickets to do some runnin’ with the devil are $25; ages 21-over.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.