Shows

Adele shares very personal health update with Las Vegas audience

Adele has contracted a fungal infection as a result of her tight-fitting stage costumes
By Devon Forward Parade
June 19, 2023 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2023 - 3:22 pm

Adele, known for her bold and charming honesty, may have gotten a little too honest with her audience during a recent concert.

The English singer-songwriter was talking to the crowd during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum when she revealed something personal about her health.

The “Someone Like You” singer took a break from the concert and told the crowd that it was “so hot,” as reported by DailyMail.com.

She then exclaimed, “I need a towel, Jesus!” before informing her audience that her doctor diagnosed her with jock itch, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a fungal skin infection commonly found in the groin or inner thigh region or basically any “warm, moist areas of the body.”

Adele explained, “Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx and keep it all in and make it all fit me. And I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

“So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself.” she said.

The 35-year-old has spoken about health issues and other personal matters on stage before, telling the crowd at her New Year’s Eve show about her sciatica.

Adele’s current Las Vegas residency will continue through the summer and fall and end at the start of November.

