How to get VIP Sphere show tickets: Attend a convention

The organizers of a design convention this fall are offering attendees tickets to Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth” theatrical production.

The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Peter Salazar holds daughter Meylie, 8 months, during the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Duck Duck Shed” is a celebration of Las Vegas’ rich history of architecture and design.

And like a giant bowling ball, The Sphere is crashing the party.

A first look at Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard from Earth” theatrical production is in the “Duck Duck Shed” schedule this fall. Organized by our friends at the Neon Museum and presented by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, “Duck Duck Shed” runs Oct. 4-7 at several well-known Vegas locations.

This includes, of course, The Sphere. The bulbous entertainment venue made its international debut with its dazzling July 4 spectacle. “Postcard” is the venue’s anchor production. Duck Duck Shed is offering exclusive VIP seats for the Oct. 6 premiere at $225.

Tickets to “Duck Duck Shed” are onsale now. The schedule and specifics are at duckduckshed.com. Among the highlights:

— A special exhibition diving into legendary actress Debbie Reynolds’ impact on the Las Vegas entertainment scene at Las Vegas City Hall.

— A behind-the-scenes, on-stage experience with Cirque du Soleil’s “O,” which will celebrate 25 years in Las Vegas this fall.

— An evening with former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman to hear his first-hand experience gaining his first mob client while enjoying a three-course dinner, specialty cocktail and wine pairing prepared by award-winning Chef Ben Jenkins at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza.

— A discussion with famed architectural critic and former Chief Design Officer for Los Angeles, Christopher Hawthorne who will share insights into the renowned book entitled, “Still Learning From Las Vegas,” as well discuss its relevance on urban design today at Golden Nugget.

— A culinary experience featuring cuisine reinterpretations from Las Vegas restaurants of the past, crafted by restaurateur Kim Owens, Chef Patrick Munster, and food historian Sarah Lohman at Main Street Provisions, 1214 S. Main Street.

— An in-depth look from Roger Thomas and Todd-Avery Lenahan – two creative minds behind some of Las Vegas’ most famous hotels and casinos – regarding how architecture and design has changed over time in the city, moderated by Gillian Wynn, the daughter of Steve and Elaine Wynn, at Golden Nugget.

— A presentation by renowned scholar and author Stefan Al discussing design in Las Vegas over the past decades and the lessons we can learn from them at Golden Nugget.

— A walking tour of Fremont Street with local historian Richard Hooker that explores casinos, neon signs, obscure objects and curious artifacts that have contributed to the past 100 plus years of Las Vegas’ history. The tour starts on Fremont Street.

— An exclusive tour developed by architects of the Neon Boneyard adding a new perspective to the Neon Museum’s collection.

— An event for children to create a floor plan and then build a mock version of it while learning from educator and author Andrea Loney at East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road.

—The debut of a new guided tour at the Neon Museum that features Las Vegas in popular films including “Casino,” “Queen of Diamonds,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Back to the Future II” and others.

All programming is offered on an a la carte basis.

“In a city that has a reputation of building up and then blowing up, taking time to recognize the architectural, entertainment, and culinary achievements – and even the historic preservation of this one-of-a-kind city creates a unique experience for Las Vegas visitors and local,” Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger says. “Las Vegas is designed to dazzle and even overwhelm you. ‘Duck Duck Shed’ allows attendees to peek behind the curtain and gain a better understanding of the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of this amazing city from the people who know it best.”

